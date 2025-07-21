Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Unbiased Alpha as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

Unbiased Alpha is a Swiss Fintech startup consulting institutional investors across the globe in Quantitative Trading and Systematic Strategies. The company develops software solutions, cloud services and API-based data science algorithms for data science, with a focus on investing and trading. With extensive experience in major companies managing $1B+ AuM funds in small teams, Unbiased Alpha focuses on statistical arbitrage, systematic strategies and innovative machine learning algorithms. We focus on Machine Learning, AI, Quantitative Research and Systematic Strategies. Our research spans any asset class and instrument, but it focuses on stocks, ETFs, FX, commodities and cryptocurrencies, including instruments such as futures, CFDs, options and DeFi products. We also monitor Hedge funds.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.