For the first time this year but the third time since the 2024 election, the Nasdaq Composite is on the cusp of closing above another 1,000-point threshold as the index crossed 21,000 for the first time earlier today. In
Another 1,000-Point Level Bites The Dust
Summary
- For the first time this year but the third time since the 2024 election, the Nasdaq Composite is on the cusp of closing above another 1,000-point threshold as the index crossed 21,000 for the first time earlier today.
- Of all the different 1,000-point thresholds, the only one the Nasdaq crossed and never looked back from was 6,000 in April 2017.
- After requiring a rally of 100% to get from 1,000 to 2,000, it now takes a rally of less than 5% (and even less with each successive level reached) to reach a new 1,000-point threshold.
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (https://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (https://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (https://bespokeinvest.com/)
Recommended For You
About COMP:IND Ticker
Compare to Peers