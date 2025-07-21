Put simply, the geopolitical discount on Chinese equities right now is significantly overblown. Even though some discount is definitely warranted due to long-term growth risks related to macro-geopolitical containment, and the potential for a weaker domestic Chinese economy as a result, the likelihood of
BYD Is One Of The Best Investments On The Market, Period
Summary
- BYD is one of the most undervalued investments on the market when analyzed based on sector-relative fundamentals.
- Sentiment for the stock is more nuanced, and there could be resistance to heavy capital inflows for some time. However, a medium-term sentiment uplift is likely if geopolitical conditions stabilize.
- I forecast a 40% upside for BYD stock over the next 12 months.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYDDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.