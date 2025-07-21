Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) reported better-than-expected bottom and top line results for its second fiscal quarter last week amid a continual AI spending boom. The chip equipment enterprise sells critical lithography machines to chip manufacturing companies and
ASML: Fundamentals Are Fully Intact, Strong Buy
Summary
- ASML delivered strong Q2 results last week, beating EPS and revenue estimates due to surging AI-driven demand for its lithography systems.
- The company’s unique and irreplaceable position in the semiconductor value chain as well as robust moat support its premium valuation.
- ASML maintained strong gross margins in Q2 and saw a solid free cash flow recovery as well.
- Despite high valuation and some tariff-related order uncertainty for FY 2026, ASML’s growth and margins remain solid, with 15% revenue growth expected in FY 2025.
- ASML is a top AI stock pick, benefiting from persistent AI chip demand and critical importance to global chip manufacturing.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, TSM, NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.