Follow The Consumer, They Lead The Way

Jack Bowman
Summary

  • US consumption remains resilient, with retail sales rebounding in June despite widespread fears of tariff-driven inflation and negative sentiment earlier in the year.
  • Top 10% of earners drive the majority of consumption, and their spending patterns are closely tied to stock market performance and asset values.
  • Tariff-induced inflation is likely to be a one-time, muted event as importers/exporters adjust, with price hikes less severe than initially feared by consumers.
  • I remain optimistic for continued economic growth, as strong consumption at the top end should keep GDP positive, barring a sharp drop in asset prices.
  • We should consider the mismatch of expectations of tariff pain with actual CPI gains as a source of relief for many consumers, who have pre-emptively overcorrected their consumption.

Introduction

Consumption is a massive piece of the US economy, and makes up around 70% of GDP (currently 68.30% as of Q1, 2025). It is the driving force of the economy, and is a leading indicator for recession. Note that historically, this figure drops before a recession, and

Writer, registered investment advisor, and economics educator from Southern California. Author of The Macro Obsession, a weekly newsletter on macroeconomics, markets, and investing.

