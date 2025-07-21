American Express (NYSE:AXP) reported on Friday its Q2 earnings. This is the third time I have covered the stock, and in this analysis, I will explain why I am changing my stock rating from a Hold to a Buy.
American Express Q2: Stunning Asset Quality Despite Uncertainty
Summary
- I am upgrading American Express Company from Hold to Buy due to strong Q2 results and a resilient consumer backdrop.
- Q2 earnings beat expectations with 9% YoY revenue growth and 17% higher adjusted EPS, supported by stable credit quality metrics.
- Loan growth remains robust, and management reaffirmed FY 2025 guidance for 9% revenue and 14% adjusted EPS growth.
- AXP shareholder returns are attractive, with a 17% dividend increase and ongoing share repurchases, supporting a compelling total yield and valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.