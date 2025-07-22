TSMC's Q4 Prudence Is Temporary - Wait For A Dip Before Adding

Summary

  • TSM's long-term prospects remain bright, thanks to the ongoing AI boom and the insatiable appetite for high-tech 3nm/ 5nm chips, as exemplified by the raised FY2025 guidance.
  • With the H20 export restriction to China already lifted, we are likely to see the foundry report excellent H1'26 financial numbers as well, once production is restarted.
  • These reasons may also be why TSM and NVDA have charted new stock price peaks in recent days, albeit seemingly overbought by the time of writing.
  • A similar minimal margin of safety has been observed in TSM's pulled forward upside potential and inflated valuations, with it signaling the stock's overly fast and furious rally thus far.
  • We shall discuss why we have downgraded TSM to a Buy instead.

Waiting for time to pass!

TSM's High-Growth Cadence & Foundry Leadership Warrant The Buy Rating Upon A Dip

We previously covered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in April 2025, discussing how its stock price correction had offered a

