White Falcon Capital Q2 2025 Partner's Letter

KanawatTH

Dear Partners,

While individual client returns may differ based on their inception dates, consolidated performance of all accounts for the period ending June 30, 2025 is as follows:

Q2 2025 YTD 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021* White Falcon (net of fees) 17.6% 10.0% 14.4% 36.0% S&P 500 TR (CAD) 5.0% 0.4% 35.2% 23.2% 3.3% MSCI ( MSCI ) AC TR 5.3% 4.0% 26.3% 18.5% 1.5% S&P TSX TR 8.5% 10.2% 21.7% 11.8% Click to enlarge

*Performance is from Nov 8 - Dec 31, 2021

We had a good quarter as we took advantage of the tariff induced volatility. We experienced gains in gold and silver royalty holdings, core positions in AMD and NFI, as well as new positions in Aritzia (OTCPK:ATZAF) and Wayfair (W). While we believe the portfolio is well-positioned, we are beginning to build cash reserves after a strong rally in the markets and a still uncertain policy environment. We're also proud to highlight that White Falcon's three-year annualized return, our preferred metric for performance, net of fees, now stands at 24% CAGR, surpassing the performance of most major indices. As we have mentioned before, the White Falcon portfolio construction diverges significantly from popular market indexes and our primary benchmark for success is generating positive absolute returns adjusted for risk over a complete market cycle.

After the quarter closed, our portfolio company, Sandstorm Gold (SAND) (SSL), announced it's being acquired by and merged into Royal Gold (RGLD) at a premium. This marks the fifth acquisition of a White Falcon portfolio company in the past three years. Here is a full list:

Takeout Price Total Gain Maxar (MAXR) C$34.81 CS70.00 100% Rover Group (ROVR) $3.68 $11.00 200% Diversey (DSEY) $4.38 $8.40 92% Converge Tech (CTS) C$4.73 C$6.00 27% Standstorm Gold (SSL) C$6 81 C$13.50 שאא Click to enlarge

*All values are approximate

We believe these takeovers - where a strategic or a financial buyer comes in and purchases our holding for a premium - provide credence to our claim that we indeed buy good quality companies at attractive prices.

"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"

- Warren Buffett

The table above does not include our position in Telus International (TIXT). We acquired a small position at approximately C$3.53 in June 2025, when technical selling by a shareholder drove the share price down. Shortly after, Telus Corp. (T), the parent company to Telus International, announced a take-private offer at ~C$4.70 per share - a premium of 33% to our entry price. However, we believe this offer significantly undervalues the company, as detailed in our recent Globe and Mail article, where we argue that fair value closer to C$7-10 per share. We have since added to our position and believe that Telus Corp will offer a fair value for Telus International. The Globe article is re-produced in the appendix below.

Last quarter, we dedicated considerable effort to analyzing the tariff-induced market volatility and articulating our rationale for maintaining and even increasing our investments. We argued that a combination of the administration's incentives, the market's extreme reaction, and favorable technical indicators all supported additional investment. We also argued that the market is ignoring any positive catalysts such as a fiscal stimulus.

"A system that is deprived of its natural volatility eventually becomes fragile" Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Even so, the sheer velocity of the subsequent rally has been surprising. Interestingly, this was the first 'V' shaped market reversal that I can remember which came without Fed intervention. A key takeaway from the episode was the surprising fragility of the U.S. financial markets, especially the bond market where yields spiked. Further, we observe that the authorities were unwilling to tolerate volatility in the stock market due to its ripple effects on tax receipts, employment, and business sentiment. The stock market and the economy are now so intertwined that authorities seem unwilling to let either decline. With high debt/GDP, this behaviour does not surprise us, but we will note that this ultimately makes the system more fragile.

Most investors associate volatility with risk but we've long maintained that volatility can present compelling opportunities. This was most evident in the retail sector, which was particularly hard hit by tariff-induced volatility. We took advantage of this by re-buying a position in Aritizia (ATZ) which we had sold (too early) a few quarters ago. While Aritzia was clearly susceptible to negative impacts on margins and sales from tariffs, we believed the company's strong fundamentals - clean balance sheet, Canada exposure, high gross margins, square footage growth in the US, and e-commerce momentum - meant it could manage these challenges. We also initiated a new position in Wayfair (W), recognizing its marketplace model, which largely insulates it from direct price risk and benefits it from vendor competition.

The market had overreacted - as it often does in these situations - and cut these stocks in half. This instance serves as a strong demonstration of our core investment philosophy of investing in stocks with an asymmetric risk-reward profile - stocks that are priced for worst-case scenarios but offer significant upside potential with any positive surprises.

The big detractors remain our IT service holdings - EPAM Systems (EPAM) and Endava (DAVA). On a year to date (YTD) basis, these two positions have detracted close to 700 bps or 7% from performance! It has indeed been painful! However, we are still not convinced that these businesses are fundamentally challenged. We have previously written about market worries regarding these businesses and our variant perception. To summarize, the market believes that these businesses - that help other businesses implement technology solutions - are challenged in an era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The bear case is that increased productivity for engineers translates to fewer engineering hours per project, resulting in deflationary pressure on per-project revenue.

We do not disagree with this premise. We wholeheartedly embrace the premise that AI will deliver profound productivity benefits and fundamentally transform many aspects of our lives. Personally, I am leveraging AI more and more for in-depth company analysis, and I'm finding it to be exceptionally beneficial. AI is proving to be as valuable as having a highly efficient junior analyst working alongside me on every project. In fact, I recently ran a deep research project on a company using AI, and the resulting report referenced 54 sources - a level of breadth that would be difficult for a junior analyst to match. AI sifted through years of financial statements, news articles, regulatory filings, and industry reports and produced a high quality research report that could be leveraged to make real time investment decisions.

We just believe that IT services businesses benefit in this environment as the competitive landscape demands continuous technology investments leading to higher IT budgets. History shows that technological revolutions accelerate enterprise IT spending and expand backlogs. Digital-native, and now increasingly AI-native, organizations are setting new benchmarks with their innovative processes and value propositions. This forces more traditional, legacy enterprises to constantly upgrade their core technology to simply remain competitive. So yes, while we anticipate deflation in per-project - something that has been happening in the industry for 30 years - now accelerated by AI - the overall volume of projects is likely to increase, leading to higher overall revenues for companies like EPAM and Endava.

While we hold conviction in our current analysis, we are also mindful that we may be wrong. For any investor, the ability to balance stubborn adherence to the thesis with a flexible approach to changing conditions is very important. The next few quarters will provide a more definitive view.

The top 5 positions for the White Falcon portfolio are precious metal royalty companies, AMD, NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF), Endava (DAVA), and Nu holdings (NU). Market direction from here will be determined by earnings. The strength of the US economy and US consumer has been surprising! The weakness of the US dollar also bodes well for earnings of US companies that have international revenues. Other countries such as Canada and Germany are now running the same playbook as the US and expanding deficits in order to stimulate their economies. This has led to a broadening of the rally which is evident in the out-performance of many international markets and the relative underperformance of the US equity markets in the first half of the year.

We are biased but believe the White Falcon approach of a diversified portfolio of US and international companies, technology and other sectors, and value and value tomorrow stocks is better placed in this environment than concentration on any one factor.

Lastly, as many of you saw, a key development this period was our important announcement of a partnership with Windermere and the appointment of George Myhal as an Advisor to White Falcon. This partnership is a huge vote of confidence in White Falcon's integrity, capabilities, and our investment philosophy. We're truly excited about this next chapter and believe it will only strengthen our ability to protect and compound your capital for the long haul. Please refer to the blog post for further details.

In closing, I am truly thankful for the partnership we share. Please feel free to get in touch with me at any time for any questions, concerns, or feedback you may have.

With gratitude,

Balkar Sivia,

CFA Founder and Portfolio Manager White Falcon Capital Management Ltd.

In June, 2025, Telus Corporation TU-N proposed to acquire the 42.6 per cent of Telus International – also known as Telus Digital – it doesn't already own for US$3.40 per share. However, Telus International's stock is currently trading at a premium to this offer, signalling market anticipation of a higher final price.

Telus International offers a special situation: A solid floor supported by a credible acquisition offer, paired with a reasonable probability of a revised, higher bid.

Telus International is a digital services and customer experience outsourcing firm with a presence in over 30 countries. It offers a combination of digital IT services, traditional business process outsourcing services, AI data annotation and content moderation – capabilities that support not only third-party clients such as Google (GOOG, GOOGL), but also Telus Corp.'s T-T growing health care, agriculture and telecom divisions.

Telus International's 2021 initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange was one of the largest tech IPOs in the TSX's history, priced at US$25 per share. Since then, however, the stock has experienced a significant decline, a result of both broader market conditions and internal missteps. This precipitous drop in share price exemplifies what Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, famously described as the "manic-depressive" nature of Mr. Market, whose moods can swing wildly and often irrationally.

Telecom giants taking action to address the debt elephant in the room

David Berman: The question now facing telecom investors: Why bother?

Telus International's underlying health isn't as bleak as the market might suggest. For 2025, the firm projects revenues of around US$2.7-billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$400-million. After a period of macroeconomic challenges, the company's key markets are showing signs of recovery, which should lead to higher revenues and earnings going forward. Artificial intelligence also presents a significant opportunity as Telus International plays a key role in enabling AI solutions for its clients.

enables enhanced AI capabilities and SaaS transformation across its lines of business, including health care, agriculture, telecom and customer service. Telus Corp. has repeatedly emphasized the importance of digital transformation in its earnings calls which makes Telus International a "must-have" asset, not merely a financial investment.

Yet, Telus Corp.'s current offer significantly undervalues Telus International, proposing multiples of just 0.8 times revenue and 5.7 times adjusted EBITDA. These figures stand notably below valuations observed in comparable industry transactions. For instance, in May 2025, TaskUs, a close peer to Telus International, was taken private at 1.4 times revenue and nearly seven times adjusted EBITDA. Similarly, in August 2023, Majorel was acquired for 1.4 times revenue and eight times adjusted EBITDA.

Opinion: Telus fails to deliver on Entwistle's IPO-based growth strategy

We contend that a 7-8 times adjusted EBITDA multiple is more appropriate for Telus International. This is not only justified by recent peer transactions, but also by the fact that Telus International represents a higher-quality business than many of its direct peers.

Telus International has a strong presence in the growing digital IT transformation segment, a capability significantly bolstered by its acquisition of WillowTree (at an estimated 20 times EV/EBITDA). Moreover, the prevailing cyclical upturn within the industry provides additional justification for a premium valuation.

This situation is a bellwether for how Canadian companies manage the relationship between parent firms and publicly traded subsidiaries. If controlling shareholders can privatize undervalued assets with minimal oversight or resistance, it erodes confidence in the fairness of the market.

Telus has long stood for excellence in Canadian telecommunications. Now, it has an opportunity – and an obligation – to extend that reputation to corporate governance. While Telus Corp. holds over 85 per cent of voting rights, the board of Telus not the parent company.

The disparity in Telus International's valuation versus peers is also unlikely to go unnoticed, particularly by institutional shareholders or proxy advisory firms which have an increasing say on how minority shareholders vote their shares.

For investors buying Telus International stock today, the downside is limited by the current US$3.40 takeout offer, which provides a soft floor. But if the board negotiates an improved offer say to US$5.00-7.00, which would be more in line with peer EV/EBITDA multiples – investors potentially stand to make substantial gains.

Telus International's current pricing reflects a special situation in transition a deal that makes sense for the parent, but not yet for minority holders. Whether driven by the board's negotiation, shareholder advocacy or external pressure, the odds of a revised bid are meaningful – and that makes the stock worth a close look for investors with a taste for catalyst-driven value.