Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2025 5:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Derek Steward - Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer
Harris Henry Simmons - Chairman & CEO
Matthew L. Tyler - Senior VP & Treasurer
R. Ryan Richards - Executive VP & CFO
Scott J. McLean - President, COO & Director
Shannon R. Drage - Senior VP, Senior Director of IR & Strategic Finance
Conference Call Participants
Anthony Albert Elian - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Bernard Von Gizycki - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Bill Carcache - Wolfe Research, LLC
Christopher Edward McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division
David Charles Smith - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
John G. Pancari - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Kenneth Michael Usdin - Bernstein Autonomous LLP
Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Peter J. Winter - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Zions Bancorp Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Shannon Drage, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Shannon, you may begin.
Shannon R. Drage
Thank you, Alicia, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to our conference call to discuss the second quarter earnings for 2025. My name is Shannon Drage, Senior Director of Investor Relations. I would like to remind you that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. Please note that actual results may differ materially. We encourage you to review the disclaimer in our press release or Slide 2 of the presentation, dealing with forward-looking information and the presentation of non-GAAP measures, which applies equally to statements made during this call. A copy of the earnings release as well as the presentation are available at
- Read more current ZION analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts