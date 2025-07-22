The stock market's sharp and rapid ascent to new all-time highs has dealt a crushing blow to bears and shorts, and is a clear indication that investors have regained their appetite for risk-taking and speculation. The question
Veritone: Many Reasons To Be Skeptical On This Rebound
Summary
- Despite recent AI pipeline growth and new federal deals, I remain skeptical of Veritone's ability to sustain its rebound and return to growth.
- Veritone's SaaS ARR continues to decline sequentially, contradicting management's optimistic messaging and raising concerns about long-term business sustainability.
- Recent cost-cutting and $10 million equity financing, including CEO participation, provide some runway but don't resolve VERI's core growth and profitability issues.
- Given ongoing customer and revenue deterioration, I maintain my sell rating and caution against investing in this highly speculative, volatile stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.