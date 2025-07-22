Robert Half: A Value Trap, If You Aren't Paying Attention

Jul. 22, 2025 2:02 AM ETRobert Half Inc. (RHI) StockRHI
Dividend Yield Theorist
9K Followers

Summary

  • Robert Half's recent financial performance has deteriorated, with declining revenue per share, margins, and a poor Q1 2025 earnings report.
  • Despite strong historical dividend growth and a high current yield, the payout ratio has risen sharply, raising sustainability concerns.
  • The stock trades at a discount to fair value and offers an attractive long-term expected rate of return, but recent performance is troubling.
  • Given ongoing financial red flags and weak earnings, I am avoiding RHI for now, though existing holders will benefit from a robust dividend yield.

Female business owner speaking to office workers in modern conference room

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Company Description

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) is a large talent solutions company, typically offering opportunities in Finance, Legal, Marketing, Technology, and similar fields; the company also offers consulting services. RHI operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti Consulting. Robert

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist
9K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RHI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News