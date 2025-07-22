ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2025 5:15 PM ET

Company Participants

David Sparacio - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Davis S. Mange - Vice President Investor Relations Accounting Manager

Jim Harper - Senior VP & Chief Credit Officer

Thomas Ashford Broughton - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

David Jason Bishop - Hovde Group, LLC, Research Division

Stephen Kendall Scouten - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Thomas Bernard Reid - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the ServisFirst Bancshares Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Davis Mange, Director of Investor Relations. Davis, please go ahead.

Davis S. Mange

Good afternoon, and welcome to our second quarter earnings call. Today's speakers will cover some highlights from the quarter, and then we'll take your questions. We'll have Tom Broughton, our CEO; Jim Harper, our Chief Credit Officer; and David Sparacio, our CFO.

Now I'll cover our forward-looking statements disclosure. Some of the discussion in today's earnings call may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from any projections shared today due to factors described in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and ServisFirst assumes no duty to update them.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tom.

Thomas Ashford Broughton

Thank you, Davis, and thank you for joining our second quarter conference call. I'm going to give you a few highlights and we'll follow that with a credit update for Jim Harper and then David Sparacio will give you a little bit more financial information on the quarter.

From a loan standpoint, we