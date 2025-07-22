ODP Corporation: Frontloading And School Shopping May Improve Quarterly Results

Summary

  • ODP could benefit from early back-to-school shopping and business frontloading, potentially leading to a better-than-expected earnings report.
  • Despite recent struggles and strong competition, ODP's current valuation appears attractive, with significant upside if catalysts materialize.
  • Risks remain high due to declining revenues, poor margins, and competitive threats from larger retailers, and tariff exposure.
  • I rate ODP a speculative buy for now, but would monitor closely and consider exiting if short-term catalysts play out.

A group of pencils with one much shorter than the others

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

With its quarterly results approaching, I believe The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), which operates Office Depot, may surprise analysts and investors (although probably won’t “wow” them.) In recent months, consumers and companies alike were frontloading in an effort to

