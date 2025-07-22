European Bonds - Still More To Give

  • While the ECB is expected to pause further interest rate cuts at its next meeting on July 24, we believe it is unlikely to be the end of easing this year, extending the supportive backdrop for European fixed income markets.
  • We are expecting another two cuts to the current key rate of 2% in the second half.
  • Our expectations for persistently stable inflation going forward should help European rates markets to broadly perform, potentially delivering healthy carry and rolldown returns over the near term.
  • While we continue to see attractive opportunities to invest across European rates and credit markets, we remain vigilant of some of the fiscal challenges faced by core European countries such as France and others.

By Ashok Bhatia, CFA, Robert Dishner, Paul Grainger and Yanick Loirat, PhD

Benign inflation, a dovish central bank, and healthy yields have helped boost the global attraction of European government bond and credit markets. With further monetary easing expected, European fixed

