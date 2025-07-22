Rates Spark: Moves May Be Amplified By Thinning Liquidity

Summary

  • Markets may become more nervous with the 1 August tariff deadlines, and low summer liquidity could amplify rate moves.
  • Fiscal concerns in many large economies add to the volatility from the back end of the curve.
  • Challenges to the Fed's independence are also not helping US rates.

By Michiel Tukker

Low market liquidity can add to sharp moves in the near term

The week started with a strong bullish move in euro rates, which could happen again if markets become more focused

