NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) is one of the few publicly listed companies trying to commercialize small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), which in theory could become the spine of the future energy sector. The vision is ambitious: compact, safe, and faster
NuScale Power: The Vision Remains, But The Reality Is Painfully Dragging Behind
Summary
- NuScale Power offers ambitious nuclear technology but faces major financial losses, no commercial product, and high dependence on external catalysts.
- The company’s strong cash position provides a 3–4 year runway, but ongoing losses and lack of revenue mean dilution risks if no major deals materialize.
- Key catalysts hinge on regulatory approvals and government support, especially the delayed Romanian project, but all are uncertain and outside SMR’s control.
- Valuation is extremely high relative to peers, with investors paying for vision over results. I rate SMR stock a hold due to high risk but potential future upside.
