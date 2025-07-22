Norsk Hydro ASA ADR (NHYDY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Norsk Hydro ASA ADR (OTCQX:NHYDY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Good morning, and welcome to Hydro's Second Quarter 2025 Presentation and Q&A.

Sorry for some technical trouble. We are back. Again, welcome to Hydro's Second Quarter 2025 Presentation and Q&A. So we will start off with the presentation by our President and CEO, Eivind Kallevik, before our CFO, Trond Olaf Christophersen, will take us through the financial results. So we will finish off with the Q&A session.

Eivind Kallevik

Thank you, Martine, and good morning, and welcome from me as well.

Safety remains the most important part of our quarterly reporting as the well-being of our employees is fundamental for our success across all locations. And this quarter, I'm pleased to report a low number of injuries. Both the total recordable injuries and the number of high-risk incidents have shown a downward trend over the past few years. And this quarter, we have successfully maintained these low numbers. This positive development is a testament to the daily efforts at all our plants.

Safety is an ongoing commitment, because even though we can record good results today, we are mindful that conditions can quickly change if we lose focus. First and foremost, a strong