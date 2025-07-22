The Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) is a set-maturity senior floating-rate corporate bond fund that we covered in January, where we communicated a bullish outlook. We recently re-engaged by assessing BSL in today's
BSL: Its Real Yield Looks Sustainable And Its Z-Score Is Defensible
Summary
- The Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund's trailing yield is about 300 - 350 basis points higher than the U.S. 10-year.
- BSL CEF is approaching its maturity date, providing hold-to-maturity participants an opportunity to capture yields and avoid probabilistic default risks.
- The Phillips Curve suggests Fed targets will likely remain steady for the time being. However, the market rates environment could price lower against the backdrop of a weak demand-side.
- Lagged rate cuts paired with lower implied inflation might sustain BSL's real yields. Moreover, BSL CEF's z-score is placed within an acceptable range.
- Risks are mostly cyclical, including an outlying Value-at-Risk. Moreover, Deutsche anticipates high yield default rates to strike 4.7% - 4.8% by late 2026.
