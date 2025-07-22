Stillfront Group AB (publ) (STLFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCPK:STLFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Hello. Good morning. I am Alexis Bonte, the CEO of Stillfront. I am joined here today by Tim Holland, who is our interim CFO. Thank you for joining our call today.

Without further ado, I will jump into our key franchise activities in Q2 of 2025. So we announced during the quarter a very exciting new game, which is the Supremacy: Warhammer 40,000 game. This is part of our Supremacy franchise, and we're doing this game with a major, major IP that is really beloved. We think this is a great fit for our grand strategy type of game that we have within Supremacy. We're very excited about this game.

We have also made good progress with Big Farm Homestead within the Big franchise, which has entered its technical launch phase.

We are also having successful expansion of key franchises with Supremacy: WW3 and Ludo Club scaling and growing well in the quarter. We've also significantly strengthened the setup at our Candywriter Studio. That's the studio that works on our BitLife franchise. We really want to -- that's a really franchise that we believe we can expand and grow. We've completed a new account system to unlock major features there, such as the Webshop and also to allow us for deeper monetization. That's a really cornerstone franchise for us in North America.

We've also initiated the move of the Word franchise from Super Free in North America to Moonfrog in MENA and APAC, and this is