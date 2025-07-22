Sundry Photography

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

SentinelOne (S) surges amid speculation Palo Alto Networks (PANW) may be in deal talks. (00:27) Indonesia plans $8 billion refinery contract with U.S. firm KBR after tariff cut to 19% - report. (01:12) Tesla’s (TSLA) retro-futuristic diner opens in Los Angeles as Musk eyes more locations. (01:54)

This is an abridged transcript.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) closed the day Monday nearly 10% higher and is up 2% in premarket action.

The jump is from speculation in a report from Israel's Calcalist that Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) may be in talks to acquire the cybersecurity firm.

Globes also reported, citing industry sources, about the speculation of a combination and said a deal for SentinelOne could be valued at about $7 billion.

Palo Alto (NASDAQ:PANW) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S) told Seeking Alpha separately that the companies don't comment on rumors or speculation.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has a market cap of $131 billion, while SentineOne (NYSE:S) is valued at $6 billion.

Palo Alto (NASDAQ:PANW) gained 2% on Monday.

Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, is set to sign an $8 billion engineering, procurement, and construction contract with KBR (NYSE:KBR).

According to a Reuters report that cites sources familiar with the matter, the agreement, pending formal announcement, aims to build 17 modular oil refineries across Indonesia.

The report says it’s also part of a trade pact with the U.S. that reduced proposed U.S. tariffs on Indonesian goods from 32% to 19%.

The initiative aims to enhance Indonesia’s capacity to process domestic and imported crude oil, reducing vulnerability to global fuel price swings.

And if you’re in L.A. why not….

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Diner & Drive-In officially opened at 4:20 p.m. Monday in Hollywood, California.

The restaurant has 80 V4 Supercharger stalls and a drive-in movie theater with audio synced directly to a Tesla's speakers. The location also serves up a full menu by chef Eric Greenspan, Tesla merchandise, two 45-foot LED movie screens, and even features an Optimus robot.

Menu items include diner staples like fried chicken & waffles, tuna melts, and some themed items such as the “Tesla Burger” with “Electric Sauce,” priced from $4 to $15.

Tesla’s CEO said on X that if the diner “turns out well” the company will open more in major cities around the world as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

FuriosaAI secures first major contract following rejection of Meta’s $800M acquisition offer

Server hack on Microsoft affects 100 organizations - report

U.S. must cut permit times for natural gas projects or risk losing AI race, EQT boss Rice warns

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory. Crude oil is down 1% at $65/barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.8% at $118,000. Gold is down 0.4% at $3,385.

The FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is down 0.8%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Medpace Holdings (MEDP) +45% – Shares soared after the contract research organization posted Q2 results that beat on both revenue and earnings while also raising its full-year and 2025 guidance.

On today’s economic calendar: