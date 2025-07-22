Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX), better known as FEMSA, is one of Mexico's largest publicly traded companies. It operates as a conglomerate that controls various business interests.

FEMSA shares have been rangebound for most of the past decade. They surged in 2023, however, amid positive operational momentum and an activist shareholder campaign. Shares have since slipped back to the long-term trading range, though, and I see that as a buying opportunity:

OXXO Is A Tremendous Asset

Nowadays, FEMSA is best known for operating its OXXO convenience stores. It has more than 22,000 of these in Mexico along with a small but fast-growing number in South America. If you've traveled in Mexico, particularly northern Mexico, you'll know that OXXO is absolutely omnipresent; it's not uncommon to be able to see multiple OXXOs at the same time as you drive down major roads.

This proximity to most potential Mexican consumers leads the company to be able to sell a ton of retail goods. It has also allowed OXXO to build a financial services business. Customers can pay their utility bills, send money, make banking transactions, and so on using OXXO's services across its entire store fleet.

OXXO has also moved into more sophisticated payment services such as receiving remittances from abroad. This offering allows family members to send money from abroad, such as the United States or Europe, to Mexican nationals who can then pick it up right at their nearest OXXO store. Oftentimes, remittance recipients will immediately spend money at the OXXO store, giving an uplift to sales.

In addition, with the creation of FEMSA's rapidly-growing Spin digital wallets, OXXO customers can turn cash or money transfers they receive into credit in their digital wallet to then pay for online subscription services, e-commerce purchases, and so on. Mexico continues to have a sizable portion