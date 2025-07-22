FEMSA: A Buy With Multiple Upside Catalysts

Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • FEMSA's OXXO stores are dominant in Mexico and have significant growth potential in other LatAm markets.
  • The management team has divested non-core assets and is now returning cash to shareholders.
  • The company's Bara discount grocery chain offers significant expansion potential while leveraging FEMSA's expertise in Mexican retail.
  • FEMSA shares are reasonably valued and have multiple growth drivers in OXXO, financial services, and Bara, which make the stock a buy today.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX), better known as FEMSA, is one of Mexico's largest publicly traded companies. It operates as a conglomerate that controls various business interests.

FEMSA shares have been rangebound for most of the past decade. They surged in 2023, however, amid positive operational momentum and an activist shareholder campaign. Shares have since slipped back to the long-term trading range, though, and I see that as a buying opportunity:

OXXO Is A Tremendous Asset

Nowadays, FEMSA is best known for operating its OXXO convenience stores. It has more than 22,000 of these in Mexico along with a small but fast-growing number in South America. If you've traveled in Mexico, particularly northern Mexico, you'll know that OXXO is absolutely omnipresent; it's not uncommon to be able to see multiple OXXOs at the same time as you drive down major roads.

This proximity to most potential Mexican consumers leads the company to be able to sell a ton of retail goods. It has also allowed OXXO to build a financial services business. Customers can pay their utility bills, send money, make banking transactions, and so on using OXXO's services across its entire store fleet.

OXXO has also moved into more sophisticated payment services such as receiving remittances from abroad. This offering allows family members to send money from abroad, such as the United States or Europe, to Mexican nationals who can then pick it up right at their nearest OXXO store. Oftentimes, remittance recipients will immediately spend money at the OXXO store, giving an uplift to sales.

In addition, with the creation of FEMSA's rapidly-growing Spin digital wallets, OXXO customers can turn cash or money transfers they receive into credit in their digital wallet to then pay for online subscription services, e-commerce purchases, and so on. Mexico continues to have a sizable portion

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek
22.95K Followers

Ian Bezek is a former hedge fund analyst at Kerrisdale Capital. He has spent the decade living in Latin America, doing the boots-on-the ground research for investors interested in markets such as Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. He also specializes in high-quality compounders and growth stocks at reasonable prices in the US and other developed markets.

Ian leads the investing group Ian's Insider Corner. Features of the group include: the Weekend Digest which covers everything from new ideas to updates on current holdings and macro analysis, trade alerts, an active chat room, and direct access to Ian. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMX, KOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FMX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FMX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News