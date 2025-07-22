The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) tracks the FTSE All-World ex US High Dividend Yield Index. It invests in stocks that are forecasted to have above-average dividend yields in developed and
VYMI: A Diversified International Dividend ETF That Doesn't Stand Out
Summary
- VYMI offers broad international exposure with a heavy financials tilt but lacks strong growth or unique sector advantages versus peers.
- The fund's 4.5% yield is decent, yet alternatives like IDV and EFAS offer higher dividends with similar or better performance.
- Performance and risk management are average. VYMI does not consistently outperform peers or provide meaningful diversification for US investors.
- I rate VYMI a hold—it's a solid option, but better alternatives exist for both yield-focused and growth-oriented international ETF investors.
