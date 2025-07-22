Bitcoin's Demise Is Inevitable

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bitcoin's price surge is driven by hype, institutional adoption, and favorable political shifts, not by intrinsic value or improving fundamentals.
  • Trading volumes and active addresses are declining, indicating weakening underlying activity despite rising prices and increased derivatives speculation.
  • Bullish arguments based on HODL trends and futures activity are double-edged, often signaling overextension and a potential bubble rather than sustainable growth.
  • Given deteriorating fundamentals and reliance on speculation, I maintain a 'strong sell' rating on BTC-USD, expecting a significant price collapse eventually.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Olsztyn, Poland 13 July 2021. Golden bitcoin coin over defocused stock chart

Nastco

The problem with speculative bubbles is that you can be wrong for a long time before ultimately being proven right. This will likely prove to be especially the case when it comes to those who are bearish about

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
34.67K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News