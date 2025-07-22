Klaviyo: Why Q2 Earnings Could Surprise To The Upside

Jul. 22, 2025 8:19 AM ETKlaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) StockKVYO
Mountainside Research
491 Followers

Summary

  • I reaffirm my 'Buy' rating on Klaviyo, citing strong Q1 results, prudent Q2 guidance, and potential for outperformance.
  • Klaviyo's rapid international growth and success in upmarket segments, especially with large, recognizable brands, enhance revenue durability.
  • Valuation remains attractive relative to peers like HubSpot, with superior growth and retention metrics supporting further upside potential.
  • Key risks include macro uncertainty and heavy reliance on Shopify, but I believe Klaviyo offers compelling long-term value for investors.

Woman purchasing clothes on a mobile app

Alistair Berg

Investment Thesis

I last provided coverage on Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) back in May, following their Q1 2025 earnings release:

In this prior analysis, I highlighted Klaviyo’s strong performance in Q1 that included

This article was written by

Mountainside Research
491 Followers
Follow for analysis of software and technology companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KVYO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KVYO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KVYO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News