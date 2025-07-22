Palantir's (NASDAQ:PLTR) surge reflects growing recognition of its being the enterprise AI control center, spurring in-world decision-making in verticals like the military, pharmaceuticals, and banks. While the upsurge in the stock spawns rightful doubts about valuation, offsetting fundamentals, such as expanding margins, brisk commercialization, and
Why Palantir Is Still A Buy After The Strong Bull Run
Summary
- Palantir's Q2 revenue is guided at $939 million, supported by 16 upward revisions and zero downgrades.
- EPS is forecast at $0.14, with 12 positive estimate revisions driven by rising AIP agent deployment and deal velocity.
- U.S. commercial business grew 65% YoY, surpassing a $1 billion run rate with 432 customers and rising contract value.
- Rule of 40 score hit 83%, with EPS growth projected at ~54% YoY in Q2 and ~44% in Q3.
