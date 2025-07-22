In my previous article about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), I noted that an increase in assets under management and restructuring efforts could push the stock price up. Very recently, the company decided to repurchase its own shares, increase its
Invesco: Beneficial QQQ Fund Conversion, But Rating Downgrade
Summary
- IVZ's QQQ fund conversion, dividend hike, and share buybacks could attract investors, but the stock is no longer as cheap as before.
- Recent deals with MassMutual and potential RetireAustralia acquisition may enhance valuation, but execution and regulatory risks remain.
- Significant challenges include foreign investment restrictions, market declines, interest rate risks, and lack of inorganic growth opportunities.
- Despite positive developments, I closed my IVZ position due to mounting risks and better opportunities elsewhere.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.