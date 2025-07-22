As implied by their name, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is a fintech company that aims to be a disruptor in both their domestic market, China, and international markets. Despite very poor initial performance after their listing back in 2017, the stock has
FinVolution: International Adoption & Cheap Valuation
Summary
- FinVolution is showing strong operational metrics, with robust user growth in both China and international markets, indicating rapid adoption and resilience.
- Revenue growth is rebounding and profitability is surging, with non-GAAP net profit up 37% YoY and margins expanding significantly.
- Despite rising expenses, full-year guidance projects continued revenue acceleration, supporting confidence in the company’s long-term growth trajectory.
- The stock trades at a deep discount to sector peers, making it undervalued; I am initiating FinVolution at a buy rating based on these strengths.
