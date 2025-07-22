Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has long being driven by narratives - valuations often dictated by non-fundamental factors and "what can be" scenarios. I have been covering Tesla for the past few months and have been cautioning
Tesla: When Fundamentals Don't Matter - Until They Do (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s valuation is driven by speculative narratives, not fundamentals, with quantitative analysis revealing a disconnect from core business performance.
- Sum-of-the-parts valuation, even with optimistic assumptions, suggests Tesla is overvalued by at least 10% compared to current prices.
- Regression analysis shows TSLA stock is more sensitive to broad tech sentiment than to profitability or momentum, highlighting structural fragility.
- Given margin pressures, competitive threats, and a likely market rotation to quality, I recommend a defined-risk short position via long-dated put spreads.
