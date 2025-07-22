Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) designs and manufactures semiconductor products. Wow, you might say, this is the spot to be. You will probably recall quickly that nowadays, whatever is linked with CPUs, GPUs, and chips in general enjoys the narrative of producing key items to allow the AI
A Lot Of Wood To Chop For Intel's Ambitious Pivot
Summary
- Intel's foundry pivot has led to massive losses, negative free cash flow, and operational setbacks, making a turnaround highly uncertain.
- Despite AI tailwinds, Intel's technological lag, poor yield rates, and costly strategic missteps have eroded its industry leadership and investor trust.
- The company's financial health is strained, with dividend cuts, halted buybacks, and a sky-high forward PE reflecting distress, not growth.
- Given high operational risk, unpredictable earnings, and lack of catalysts, I rate Intel a sell and recommend exiting on any post-earnings strength.
