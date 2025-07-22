Best Dividend Kings: July 2025

Summary

  • 14 Dividend Kings continue to outperform the S&P 500 in 2025.
  • Dividend growth remains healthy, with one recent increase and a collective 2025 growth rate of 5.23%.
  • Seventeen Dividend Kings currently appear undervalued with strong long-term return potential, using Dividend Yield Theory for valuation.
  • Dividend growth and earnings projections remain positive, with select Kings offering double-digit expected annualized returns; due diligence is advised.

2025 Review

June ultimately proved to be a very sour month for the Dividend Kings, with the 55 of them collectively posting a 0.39% loss. Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist
9K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, ADP, HRL, JNJ, LOW, PEP, SPGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

