Vår Energi AS (VARRY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Vår Energi AS (OTCPK:VARRY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlo Santopadre - Chief Financial Officer

Ida Marie Fjellheim - Vice President of Investor Relations

Nicholas John Robert Walker - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

John A. Schj. Olaisen - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division

Lydia Rose Emma Rainforth - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Matthew Smith - BofA Securities, Research Division

Teodor Sveen-Nilsen - Sparebank 1 Markets AS, Research Division

Victoria McCulloch - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Operator

Hi, everyone, and welcome to Vår Energi's Q2 Presentation for 2025.

This call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would like to introduce Head of IR, Ida Marie Fjellheim. Ida, please go ahead.

Ida Marie Fjellheim

Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Var Energi's Second Quarter 2025 results.

The presentation today will be given by our CEO, Nick Walker; and our CFO, Carlo Santopadre. Nick and Carlo will present the results. And afterwards, we will open up the Q&A.

I will now hand the word over to Nick.

Nicholas John Robert Walker

Thank you, Ida, and good morning to you all, and I hope you're having a nice summer break, and thank you for taking time out to join us today for our second quarter 2025 results presentation.

I'm pleased to report strong results for the quarter. Our key growth projects have been delivered as expected, which means we're on track to meet our plans for transformational growth in 2025. And we're moving forward a pipeline of quality new projects at pace that will sustain value creation in the longer term. And on the back of this strong performance and the resilience of the company to manage through the volatile markets, we continue to provide attractive and predictable dividend distributions.