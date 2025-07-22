Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is a European company that provides 3D printing services to manufacturing and medical industries. I think Materialise processes a unique software and hardware solution within the fast-growing 3D printing market. The company’s strategic focus on software
Materialise Q2 Preview: Anticipating Strong Medical Growth; Initiating With 'Buy'
Summary
- I rate Materialise a 'buy' with a fair value of $8.83, driven by its unique integrated 3D printing software and hardware solutions.
- Materialise's strategic focus on software and medical segments strengthens its competitive edge, with medical now 47% of revenue and growing double digits.
- Recurring software revenue exceeds 80% in its segment, supporting margin expansion, customer retention, and reducing business cyclicality.
- Despite European macro headwinds, I expect 8% organic growth, led by U.S. medical market adoption and a robust balance sheet supporting future expansion.
