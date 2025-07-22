Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outgrown the time when narrative was enough to hold up the title. Until yesterday it evoked the dream, the future. But today, for those who invest with discipline, you need something more concrete: you need an income statement that adds
Tesla Q2 Preview: The Market's Biggest Bluff, The Trillion-Dollar Illusion Is Over
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s fundamentals have deteriorated: sales are down, margins are compressed, and free cash flow is shrinking, with guidance becoming increasingly vague.
- TSLA stock trades at extreme valuation multiples (EV/EBITDA ~80x, P/E ~178x), unsupported by growth, profitability, or innovation relative to peers like BYD.
- Key risks include expiring U.S. tax credits, weak new product pipeline, operational setbacks in Cybertruck and Robotaxi, and fierce Chinese competition.
- My rating is Strong Sell with a $130–$140 target, as Tesla's current valuation is unsustainable and a major multiple compression is inevitable.
