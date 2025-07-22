The second quarter featured a trade war, armed conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, and continued turmoil in Washington, yet markets continued to rally, likely due to an elevated money supply and an increase in passive investing.
Osterweis Capital Management Q3 2025 Strategic Income Outlook
Summary
- After an initial drawdown of 12% on the S&P 500 following Liberation Day, the markets fully recovered, ending the quarter at an all-time high, up nearly 11% for the period. It is becoming clear that each subsequent headline has less and less impact on investor sentiment.
- The development that should most concern the bond market is the administration’s “Big Beautiful” Reconciliation Bill, which will increase the federal deficit top of the ~$36 trillion of federal debt already outstanding. The question of how this increased deficit will be financed remains unanswered.
- While the explanations for muted markets are numerous and an exercise in speculation, we see two potential drivers. First, the financial markets continue to be awash in liquidity. Another source of liquidity for financial assets is the Fed’s balance sheet.
- We have also been focused on the impact of passive investing as a potential cause of dampened volatility in markets.
