Givaudan SA (GVDBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Givaudan SA (OTCPK:GVDBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025

Company Participants

Gilles Andrier - Chief Executive Officer

Stewart Harris - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Celine A.H. Pannuti - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Charles Eden - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Fulvio Cazzol - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Operator

Gilles Andrier

Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our 2025 half year results conference call. Stewart Harris, our CFO, is sitting next to me on this call today, and we will take you through the presentation before answering your questions at the end.

All relevant documents related to the 2025 half year results, including the slides we are presenting now, have been published this morning and are available in the results center on our Givaudan website.

So we are very pleased with our continued strong financial performance in the first half of 2025, despite an environment with ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges.

Sales remained strong with good growth across all business segments, all geographies and customer groups, against very strong prior year comparables. These results once again demonstrate the value that Givaudan brings to its customers through our highly specialized products and solutions.

So now let me give you some details with the performance highlights on Slide 4. In the first half of 2025, the group recorded sales of CHF 3.864 billion, an increase of 6.3% on a like-for-like basis. As a reminder, prior year