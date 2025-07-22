Deep Sail Capital Partner Q2 2025 Investor Letter

wing-wing/iStock via Getty Images

In the second quarter of 2025, Deep Sail Capital Partners (the "Fund") returned 11.3% net of fees while averaging 81% net long exposure. Year to date the fund has returned 11.3% net of fess while averaging 80% net long exposure. Please consult your individual capital account statements for your individual net returns.

In the second quarter, the fund outperformed the Russell 2000 Index (RTY) but lagged the Russell Mid-Cap Growth Index. Year to date, the fund has continued to outperform both benchmarks, by 13.1% and 1.5%, respectively. Performance during the quarter was driven predominantly by the long portfolio, as markets rebounded following the April 8th low when Trump’s tariffs were paused. The short portfolio came under significant pressure in the second quarter, as the lowest-quality, longest-duration equities surged in what can only be described as a post-April 8th “rebubble.” However, just as the short book was the primary contributor to outperformance in Q1, the long book played that role in Q2—further reinforcing my confidence that the strategy is delivering as intended.

Market Commentary – Risk On, until it’s not

Our last quarterly market commentary, titled “It Might Be Too Late,” argued that the damage inflicted on the U.S. economy by President Trump’s erratic tariff and foreign policy decisions may have already set the stage for a recession. I continue to believe that scenario remains a distinct possibility, though it may take longer to materialize than initially expected. In the meantime, however, the market mood is decidedly RISK ON.

As Ben Graham famously noted, “In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run it is a weighing machine.” Right now, markets are almost entirely in voting mode, with very little weighing going on. The current environment feels reminiscent of late 2021: retail frenzies driving stocks up hundreds of percent in mere days, IPOs surging 5–10x within months, and even SPACs making a comeback. All signs point toward a re-bubble—a speculative echo of the 2021 mania—though with a new twist: the real, transformative potential of artificial intelligence.

One informal but historically reliable signal I use to identify speculative excess is the sudden interest from friends and family who are not typically engaged in investing—what I refer to as investment tourists. Lately, I’ve been fielding questions about “quantum stocks” and cryptorelated names. In my experience, these surges of curiosity tend to cluster near speculative peaks. Bubbles require the participation of new and inexperienced investors to sustain upward momentum. Once those incremental buyers lose interest—or lose money—the air starts to come out of the bubble.

That said, today’s bubble has a foundational element that the 2021 version lacked: the AI investment cycle. Artificial intelligence is not just another tech theme—it is arguably the most significant technological shift in decades. It is likely to surpass the internet, mobile, and cloud in scale, impact, and required capital investment. AI represents the culmination of 50 years of technological progress, and its societal and financial implications are likely to be far greater than anything we’ve seen before.

Against this backdrop, it may be rational to invest in select equities exposed to AI—even at what appear to be extreme valuations. If we are in the early stages of a long-duration AI-driven bull cycle, the current re-bubble might still be in its infancy. And while valuations may be stretched, the eventual “weighing machine” of the market could still reward participation at this stage.

In conclusion, we appear to be in a bubble—but it might partially be driven by rational choices, at least in part due to the transformative potential of AI. Meanwhile, recession risks tied to Trump policy seem to be on the back burner, with market participants unbothered—for now. So, it remains RISK ON, until it’s not.

Long Portfolio Summary

In the second quarter, the long portfolio outperformed both of our benchmarks, the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell Midcap Growth Index, by a significant margin. The largest contributor in Q2 was TSS Inc (TSSI), which returned over 300% for the quarter after a solid Q1 earnings report, extremely positive comments from their main customer Dell, and general excitement about the continued AI capex super cycle. I have significantly reduced our position in TSS Inc as I believe the recent move has outpaced the delivery of the business in the near term. I will look to add back to my position in the future as I continue to believe in management and the overall business opportunity.

Outside of TSS Inc the fund had 3 other positions that contributed 3% or more to Q2, including Mercado Libre (MELI) which continues to be our largest holding within our established growth focus (previously called Quality Focus).

In Q2, the fund closed three positions and opened two new positions. The new positions in Q2 included NEXGEL, Inc (NXGL) (Medical Products) and Intermap Technologies (OTCQB:ITMSF) (Geospatial Software).

Current Position: Precipio (PRPO)

Precipio is a microcap specialty cancer diagnostics company offering both molecular assay kits and pathology services. Its core product lines include HemeScreen molecular assays, and IV-Cell Culture media, as well as operating its own clinical laboratory. HemeScreen is a set of proprietary molecular tests for hematologic malignancies (i.e., blood cancers). IV-Cell culture media is a universal cytogenetic culture media used for testing of hematologic cancers (i.e., Leukemia). Both products utilize proprietary chemical assays that have been developed over the years and are kept as trade secrets by the company, providing them protection from anyone trying to copy their products. Precipio’s estimated market share remains under 1% of its total addressable market in their current products. Both product end markets are growing within the broader $115B oncology diagnostics market. With the help of their key product distributors, including Thermo Fisher, McKesson (MCK), Medline, and Cardinal Health (CAH), the company has an excellent path to growth within their current product portfolio and the ability to launch similar new cancer diagnostic products into adjacent markets.

The company has been on a multi-year path to get to cashflow and EBITDA breakeven. Through a combination of cost-cutting efforts and scaling efficiencies, they have been able to improve their pathology services gross margins from the mid-20s to the mid-40s over the last 3 years. CEO Ilan Danieli noted in their Q4 2024 results that they are past the point of needing outside capital, saying, “Managing a company that no longer relies on outside capital infusions for its survival enables us to make decisions based on growth and value creation without the constraints imposed by cash conservation concerns.” The last three quarters further underscore their progress toward a positive cash flow, in which in each quarter they generated near zero EBITDA.

In the last 2 years there have been two industry-related issues that have negatively impacted their business, which seem to be behind the company. Firstly, there was a hack at Change Healthcare, the country’s largest clearinghouse which facilitates the majority of insurance billing nationwide. In February of 2024 that hack caused significant billing and payment delays into late 2024 for most healthcare providers in the country. The company relied on Change Healthcare’s temporary funding assistance program in 2024 to help stabilize the company’s balance sheet. This hack was resolved in late 2024, and the cash flow from payors that Precipio relies on has been fully restored. Secondly, in late 2024, the FDA provided a final rule regulating laboratory development tests (LDTs) as medical devices, which could have negatively impacted the entire diagnostic field’s regulatory requirements by imposing extremely stringent, complex and costly regulations on laboratories in the US. This caused significant uncertainty among laboratories as to their ability to purchase assays such as HemeScreen, and as a result, many laboratories placed on hold all efforts to explore new products, impacting Precipio’s Products Division growth. The rule was struck down in Q1 by a federal court in Texas, which vacated the rule, making it no longer legally binding. This uncertainty in the industry has been lifted from the company, and shortly after, Precipio saw numerous laboratories resume their interest in the company’s products.

Precipio currently has "going concern" language in their financial audit due to recurring operating losses and concerns about its ability to meet financial obligations without raising additional capital. This language reflected historical cash burn and uncertainty exacerbated by external disruptions such as the Change Healthcare cyberattack and the FDA ruling. However, in its most recent quarters, the company has demonstrated a meaningful shift toward financial stability, reporting positive operating cash flow and significantly improved revenue performance. On a recent call I had with the company’s CEO, Ilan Danieli, he expressed a belief that continued cash flow positivity, combined with cost controls and increased customer demand, strengthens Precipio’s financial position and will likely lead to the removal of the going concern language in upcoming filings.

Product Overview

Precipio delivers a dual offering of molecular assay kits and pathology services through its CLIAcertified laboratory in New Haven, Connecticut. Its core product lines include HemeScreen and Bloodhound—proprietary molecular panels designed for the rapid and accurate detection of hematologic malignancies such as CML, MPN, and AML. It has also developed IV-Cell, a universal cytogenetics culture media which helps laboratories diagnosing blood cancers achieve higher accuracy and efficiency in their cytogenetics lab. These products are sold primarily as labdeveloped test (LDT) kits to physician offices and reference labs in the heme space. In parallel, Precipio’s in-house CAP/CLIA-certified lab ("Pathology Services") conducts clinical testing, driving recurring revenue and supporting ongoing R&D. Between the two products, the main focus of the business is overwhelmingly HemeScreen and has been the focus of the sales organization due to the higher margins (~70% vs 40%) and more impactful revenue per customer of that product.

In early 2025, Precipio received MolDx (Medicare) approval for its NGS cancer panel, a major milestone that enables direct Medicare billing in certain states. This change is expected to generate approximately $250,000 in 100% margin (due to the fact the tests were already being run previous to this approval) revenue per quarter, or $1 million annually, as it monetizes tests the company was already performing, previously without getting paid.

HemeScreen – U.S. Competitive Landscape Company Product Type Est. U.S. Market Share Est. Price per Use Turnaround Time / Complexity Use case Precipio, Inc. HemeScreen® Panels Proprietary qPCRbased multiplex panels Small but growing (niche innovator) ~$100-400 / panel 1-2 Days Scalable in small labs - Clincal Qiagen (QGEN) (Ipsogen) Ipsogen JAK2/CALR/MPL mutation kits Qualitative real-time PCR kits Dominant in MPN testing $75/test per gene (≈$300 for a 4-gene panel) 7-10 Days Clincal, Common in hosiptal labs Illumina (ILMN) TruSight Myeloid Panel Targeted NGS panel (54 genes, RUO) Large in research NGS $1,000–1,500/sam ple (reagents) 7-14 Days, high workflow complexity Strong in genomics Research Thermo Fisher (Ion Torrent) Oncomine Myeloid Research Assay Targeted NGS panel (40 DNA + 29 fusion genes) Moderate (Ion Torrent users) $1,000+/sample 2-3 Days, requires Ion Chef & Sequencing System Research only Invivoscribe (Hologic (HOLX)) MyAML Gene Panel Targeted NGS panel (194 genes) Niche (AML focus) Service-based (CLIA lab) 7-14 Days, at central lab Central lab service (not sold as a kit), Suited for low volume high depth Foundation Medicine FoundationOne® Heme Comprehensive NGS (406 DNA + 265 RNA genes) Major in CGP (oncology) $6,000/testnebula ~2 Weeks Research and academic, Comprehesive profiling, Cepheid (Danaher (DHR)) Xpert® BCR-ABL Ultra Cartridge real-time PCR assay Significant in CML PCR $100–150/cartridg e 14-21 Days Ideal for CML treatment monitoring, but not designed for broader mutation screening like HemeScreen. Click to enlarge

Culture Media Panels – U.S. Competitive Landscape Company Product Name Product Type Est. U.S. Market Share Est. Price per Use Use case Advantages / Limitations Precipio, Inc. IV-Cell® Media Panels Proprietary culture media Small but growing (specialized) ~$750-1000/bottle (~40-50 Samples) Novel, patent-protected media specifically designed to culture hematologic cancers such as CLL and NHL, which typically do not grow in standard cytogenetics media. Enables FISH testing on previously unculturable cells Unique solution for labs needing better success in culturing hematologic malignancies Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) MarrowMAX™ Bone marrow cytogenetics media Market leader $275 / 100 mL ($2.75/mL) FDA-registered and widely used in U.S. cytogenetics labs for bone marrow cultures. Does not effectively support the growth of many hematologic cancers, including CLL Thermo Fisher Scientific PB-MAX™ Peripheral blood culture media Market leader $74 / 100 mL ($0.74/mL) Commonly used for peripheral blood karyotyping. Not suitable for culturing CLL or NHL cells for FISH testing Biological Industries Bio-Marrow™ Bone marrow culture media Niche (~10–20%) ~$250–300 / 100 mL An alternative to MarrowMAX with similar applications. Limited availability in the U.S., more common in international labs Biological Industries Bio-PB™ Blood lymphocyte media Niche (~10–20%) ~$70–80 / 100 mL Peripheral blood culture media containing mitogens. Less common in U.S. clinical settings PAN-Biotech MarrowPan™ / LymphoPan™ Bone/blood culture media Small (imported) ~$70–300 / 100 mL Media formulations similar to those offered by Thermo Fisher. Not widely adopted in U.S. clinical laboratories Click to enlarge

From a competitive standpoint, Precipio's offerings stand out for their speed, simplicity, and affordability. While narrower in scope than some broader NGS panels, HemeScreen provides clinically actionable results faster than traditional NGS and is easier to run than manual PCR— making it ideal for clinical labs that are focused on providing quick and accurate results to patients, vs research institutions.

Similarly, IV-Cell occupies a specialized but valuable niche within cytogenetics, offering higher success rates and better efficiency at a competitive price point compared to other culture media solutions.

Both product lines have demonstrated strong product-market fit, delivering clear value to their target customers. Precipio's current market share remains small relative to the broader cancer diagnostics landscape, but recent distributor partnerships position the company to expand meaningfully. The global oncology diagnostics market was valued at approximately $115 billion in 2025 and is growing at a 6% CAGR. Within this space, Precipio targets a focused subsegment—hematologic cancer diagnostics in physician-office and reference laboratories that remains underserved by major players. While competition includes national labs like LabCorp and Quest (DGX), as well as specialized kit makers like Thermo Fisher, Illumina, and Qiagen, Precipio's differentiated assays and strong provider relationships offer a defensible niche.

Importantly, the FDA’s proposed 2024 crackdown on LDTs, which could have disrupted Precipio’s model, was reversed in 2025, removing a key regulatory overhang. In summary, while large IVD players compete in broad markets, Precipio is positioned to grow within a distinct and expanding niche—offering a compelling opportunity in leukemia and hematologic cancer diagnostics.

High-Quality Business Model

Recurring, high-margin revenues: The pathology services division supplies specialized cancer tests reimbursed by insurers, providing stable recurring revenues. In Q1 2025, pathology volumes grew 46% YoY, driving service revenue to increase by 53%. Product (kit) sales are also growing and yield higher margins. Precipio’s overall gross margin has expanded significantly (≈27% in 2024 to ~43% in Q1 2025) due to higher volumes and efficiency. Notably, pathology gross margins jumped from 24% to 42% YoY and product margins from 37% to 51%, reflecting strong leverage driven by both their cost-cutting efforts and the scalability of their laboratory. The company has expressed that their laboratory has significant additional capacity to support ongoing growth; and that Product margins too have significant room to growth due to production scale economies.

Differentiated expertise and R&D model: Precipio leverages its case volume to selffund innovation. In 2024 the lab processed over 12,000 specimens, effectively creating a “self-financed” R&D pipeline for new assays. The company’s close integration with academic pathologists and focus on hard-to-diagnose cancers provides a moat: few competitors offer the same combined molecular/histology expertise. Proprietary IP (HemeScreen trade secrets, unique panel designs), hard-to-replicate culture media, and distribution partnerships further extend reach.

Precipio leverages its case volume to selffund innovation. In 2024 the lab processed over 12,000 specimens, effectively creating a “self-financed” R&D pipeline for new assays. The company’s close integration with academic pathologists and focus on hard-to-diagnose cancers provides a moat: few competitors offer the same combined molecular/histology expertise. Proprietary IP (HemeScreen trade secrets, unique panel designs), hard-to-replicate culture media, and distribution partnerships further extend reach. Cost discipline: Management emphasizes tight cost control. Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss shrank 92% YoY to only $108K, and cash burn fell 93%. The firm has not raised equity in 2024 and is focused on returning to positive cash flow by mid-2025, which we expect to occur in Q3 post the MolDx approval. This disciplined approach has allowed accelerating top-line growth (~53% YoY in pathology revenues) without a proportional increase in SG&A (sales staff headcount was flat despite ~50% revenue growth). Management has said that by leveraging outside distributors and the existing sales team, they expect to continue to grow revenues at a high rate without the need to materially expand their sales team.

Management Team Review

Founder/CEO Ilan Danieli has led Precipio since its 2011 inception. Under his leadership, the company has steadily scaled their revenues. The company went public in 2018 on a very small IPO, raising only $6 million. Since then, the company has raised money via equity issuance only two times, once via direct offering in 2023 for $2m and once via an ATM in 2024 for $0.1m. The company has a current ATM in place for $6m, but they have only exercised $0.1m. Ilan has only raised money when he has absolutely had to keep the business moving forward. In recent quarters the management team has delivered robust pathology growth (+53% YoY) while dramatically improving their cash burn through a combination of cost controls and sales improvements. Management has prioritized capital efficiency, including declining to do a dilutive equity raise in 2024 after the Change Healthcare cyberattack when they were in need of cash, relying instead on improved operations and one-time funding (e.g., CARES Act credits and Change Healthcare temporary funding assistance). Importantly, management ties compensation to performance—options issued in 2025 vest based on share price milestones as opposed to commonly issued time-based vesting options —which aligns management interests with shareholders. Overall, the team’s track record of hitting operational targets and their commitment to avoid shareholder dilution give confidence in execution.

Long-Term Growth Prospects

Precipio has multiple growth catalysts, both short-term and long-term, that will drive the business into a profitable growth phase over the next 3 to 5 years.

Medicare reimbursement (MolDx): In Q1 2025 the company secured MolDx approval for its NGS panel, unlocking ~$250K per quarter in incremental revenue on existing test volume. This change will begin to show up in Q2 revenue and net income. Due to the fact this is additional revenue from existing test volumes that were already being run, the revenue will be 100% GM and fall directly to the bottom line. This alone will take the company from roughly cash flow neutral to generating $1M/year in free cash flow.

Pathology volume growth: Physician uptake is strong (11 new physicians in Q1 of 2025). Volumes jumped 46% YoY and revenues were up 53% YoY, and management expects a continued rebound in H2 after seasonal headwinds that occur in Q1 & Q2 in their business. Once physicians adopt the tests, they have a low churn rate and tend to continue to use the tests on a go-forward basis, so the expectation is this growth in pathology is not a one-off and is sustainable into the future.

Product pipeline: A large oncology lab has committed to 5 of Precipio’s 6 panels, potentially adding low seven-figure annual sales once fully live. Several distributors in the US have introduced customers that are in early validation stages for upcoming panels, implying further rollouts. By owning and operating their own laboratory, Precipio is able to better control R&D spending and test new reagents and panels in a cost-effective way. As the company has now achieved its short-term goal of becoming self-funded, they will shift their focus to expanding their product panel offering in the coming years.

Combining these growth drivers, I believe that it is fair to model healthy multi-year growth for Precipio. Using the Q1 2025 run rate (~$20M annualized) as a base, a mid-20% annual CAGR (which is their average revenue growth over the LTM) over three years would take revenue to ~$35M by FY2028. But if you add revenue for the $1m from the MolDx approval and adjust for Q1 seasonality, a more realistic revenue forecast for 2025 is $26-28m.

For context, larger peers are seeing growth rates in the high teens to mid-30s, including Guardant (GH), which targets ~18% revenue growth in 2025, and Natera (NTRA), which recently grew ~36% in Q1 2025. For Precipio, a 20–35% CAGR is plausible due to its smaller size, large TAM, and value-driven product offering.

Valuation

Precipio trades at a deep discount to peers. Its current enterprise value is only ~$22M on trailing revenue of ~$18.5M, implying roughly a 1x EV/revenue multiple. By comparison, established diagnostics firms carry much higher multiples—for example, Illumina’s EV/Revenue is ~3.1× EV/Revenue, and companies like Guardant and Natera trade in the ~6–11× range. This discount is currently justified by a few factors, including the current going concern language in their audit, the microcap liquidity factor, and the negative net income. But most of those factors are about to change. As I stated above, the company will likely begin to generate free cash flow in Q3 and shortly after will begin to generate net income. Their auditors will eventually then remove their going concern language (likely early 2026), which will allow certain institutional investors to invest in the company. This will then bring in new liquidity to the stock. All these current issues will be resolved come early 2026.

Returning to the discount versus peers. This discount suggests substantial upside if Precipio executes on their next 12-month plan. Even a conservative re-rating to 2× sales (well below most peers) would drive the stock up 71% to $25/share if you assume my $27m revenue forecast is accurate. A move toward mid-range multiples (3–5× sales) implies a 2–4× upside. In other words, if Precipio achieves its growth and margin targets, a valuation re-rating is likely, providing high upside at these levels. I believe as the company executes over the next 12 months, and the Q2 results prove that their financial trajectory remains on track, that the company will trade between 2x and 3x sales, which we forecast for 2025 at a midpoint of $27m, or $25 to $38/share on a fully diluted basis, versus the current share price of $14.

Short Portfolio Summary

The short portfolio performed poorly in the second quarter, as the overall market rebounded sharply from the April 8th low. This reversal erased much of the strong performance generated by the short book in Q1. It is typical for the lowest-quality, most beaten-down stocks to rally the most immediately after market bottoms. Aware of this dynamic, I reduced short exposure in April—but several positions nonetheless doubled or more in the weeks that followed. This experience has provided an important lesson, which I’ve already incorporated into the fund’s investment process. Going forward, as bear markets mature, we will shift short exposure from individual securities to broader index hedges in order to reduce the risk of sharp reversals following bear market drawdowns.

As noted in the Market Commentary section, I believe we are currently in the midst of a renewed speculative bubble—or “re-bubble.” The short opportunity set has improved meaningfully, but it remains unclear when the market will begin to correct. For now, we are maintaining discipline and waiting for clearer signs that the re-bubble is nearing its end.

Top Holdings & Current Exposure

At the end of the first quarter the fund held 22 long positions and 29 short positions. The fund ended the quarter with an exposure of 138% long and 54% short or an 84% net long exposure.

