Aristotle Atlantic's Core Equity Q2 2025 Commentary

Markets Review

Despite some early volatility in the second quarter, the U.S. equity market rebounded with strength, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX)(SP500) rising 10.94% during the period. Bonds also delivered positive returns, as the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index rose 1.21%.

On a sector basis, positive performance was led by eight of the eleven sectors within the S&P 500 Index in the second quarter of 2025. The best-performing sectors were Information Technology and Communication Services. The weakest sectors were Energy and Health Care.

Trade policy remained a focal point. In early April, President Trump introduced a universal 10% import tariff, as well as reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries, as part of “Liberation Day.” Roughly a week later, and to encourage the start of negotiations, a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs was enacted for almost all countries. Later in the quarter, the U.S. and U.K. finalized the Economic Prosperity Deal, which included expanding American access to British markets and lowering tariffs on the first 100,000 of U.K. autos entering the U.S. each year. Meanwhile, negotiations continued with the EU, Japan, Canada and India. After escalating, trade tensions with China eased somewhat; however, considerable tariffs and other trade policy disputes remain for both countries as negotiations continue. Shortly after quarter end, Congress also passed the Trump administration’s sweeping fiscal legislation, which included major tax incentives, infrastructure funding and manufacturing subsidies. Concurrently, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) fell 10.7% in the first six months of the year—the fastest decline since 1973.

Economic data released during the quarter painted a mixed picture. U.S. real GDP for the first quarter contracted at an annual rate of 0.5%, primarily due to reduced government spending and a rise in imports. Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.4% year-over-year in May, and the unemployment rate remained close to 4%. Notably, a key gauge of consumer confidence rebounded in June, increasing for the first time in six months. However, given the ongoing uncertainty around the macroeconomic outlook, the Federal Reserve opted to hold its policy rate steady at a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, signaling a cautious, data-dependent stance.

Corporate fundamentals continued to serve as a relative bright spot, as S&P 500 companies reported 12.9% year-over-year earnings growth, with 78% of companies exceeding EPS expectations. Still, concerns around global trade and input costs were evident, with more than 425 companies referencing tariffs in earnings calls and nearly 12% issuing negative EPS guidance for the quarter ahead. Management teams broadly emphasized cost discipline and capital flexibility in the face of persistent macro headwinds.

In geopolitics, tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply during the quarter, with Israel and Iran engaging in direct missile exchanges—their most overt confrontation in decades. A succession of precision strikes on key Iranian figures and military sites, as well as U.S. airstrikes on nuclear infrastructure, further fueled fears of a broader regional conflict. However, after 12 days of war, a ceasefire was reached late in the quarter, easing immediate tensions but leaving uncertainty over its durability. In Europe, Russian forces entered eastern Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region for the first time in three years. While the two sides engaged in a second round of negotiations and completed prisoner exchanges, prospects of a material advancement toward a ceasefire remain unclear. Despite the heightened geopolitical risks, WTI crude oil fell 8.9% during the quarter.

Performance and Attribution Summary

For the second quarter of 2025, Aristotle Atlantic’s Core Equity Composite posted a total return of 14.43% gross of fees (14.30% net of fees), outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which recorded a total return of 10.94%.

Performance (%) 2Q25 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since Inception* Core Equity Composite (gross) 14.43 15.67 19.92 15.57 13.91 14.40 Core Equity Composite (Net) 14.30 15.20 19.44 15.09 13.42 13.88 S&P 500 Index 10.94 15.16 19.71 16.64 13.65 13.62 Click to enlarge

During the second quarter, the portfolio’s outperformance relative to the S&P 500 Index was due to security selection. Security selection in Information Technology and Health Care contributed the most to relative performance; conversely, security selection in Consumer Discretionary and Utilities detracted from relative performance.

Contributors and Detractors for 2Q 2025

Relative Contributors Relative Detractors Oracle (ORCL) Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Broadcom (AVGO) Chubb (CB) Trane Technologies (TT) Halliburton (HAL) Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Bio-Techne (TECH) Apple (AAPL) American Water Works (AWK) Click to enlarge

Contributors

Oracle

Oracle contributed to performance in the second quarter, as the company reported strong quarterly results that highlighted continued strong demand for the company’s OCI infrastructure, sustained growth in the company’s SaaS apps business, and accelerating growth trends in the cloud database segment. Management highlighted RPO growth of over 100%, which speaks to continuing demand for Oracle’s infrastructure and software products over a multi-year period.

Broadcom

Broadcom contributed to performance in the second quarter, as the company reported strong quarterly results for its AI compute and networking business, as well as its VMware segment. The company also provided positive commentary on the setup for the AI-related silicon business units for the rest of 2025, and also for 2026, as strong customer demand for AI silicon for training and inference continues.

Detractors

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton Dickinson detracted from relative performance in the second quarter following a worse-than-expected fiscal quarter earnings report in which the company felt the impact of cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) budget and uncertainty around future cuts. Furthermore, forward earnings and revenue guidance were reduced to reflect the continued weakness in funding for biosciences R&D and the expected impact of tariffs.

Chubb

Chubb detracted from performance in the second quarter, primarily due to a market rotation out of defensive names amid a broader market rally led by technology and other cyclical sectors. The company’s first quarter earnings report showed slowing growth in P&C net written premiums, raising concerns about potentially softening pricing trends in its commercial insurance business following several years of strong performance.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The table below shows all buys and sells completed during the quarter, followed by a brief rationale.

Buys Sells Expedia Group (EXPE) Zoetis (ZTS) Click to enlarge

Buys

There were no buys in the second quarter of 2025.

Sells

Expedia Group

We sold Expedia Group due to a higher risk of a recession following the significant increase in global tariffs, which can be expected to reduce overall levels of economic activity. In addition, the negative impact on the wealth effect due to potentially declining equity markets will likely impact demand for retail travel. Travel is among the most discretionary spend categories within the consumer discretionary sector.

Zoetis

We sold Zoetis, as concerns continue to grow about competitive entrants in the dermatology and parasiticides animal health marketplace. While the company has continued to execute well in the face of new entrants, we believe that this will continue to be an overhang on the stock in the near to medium term. Given the premium valuation versus other areas in health care, we believe there is more upside elsewhere and are exiting our position in the stock.

Outlook

The equity markets in the second quarter rose sharply on hopes of a reasonable resolution to tariffs and a resilient economy. Interest rates were largely unchanged for the quarter, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 4.2%. With the looming tariff deadline of July 9th, the markets reacted positively to reported progress. The July 4th deadline for Congress to pass the extension to tax cuts also seems to be progressing. The economic data was mostly in line with expectations, with employment steady and inflation data just above the Fed’s 2% target. With the strong rebound in equity markets, valuation levels are once again above historical averages. Our focus will continue to be at the company level, with an emphasis on seeking to invest in companies with secular tailwinds or strong product-driven cycles.

