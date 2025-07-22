Toronto-Dominion Bank: It's Still A Good Buy Even After Its Recent Surge
Summary
- Toronto-Dominion Bank remains a buy for me due to its robust, diversified balance sheet and prudent loan management, providing resilience in volatile markets.
- The bank's strategic mix of fixed and variable-rate loans positions it well for both current uncertainty and future rate cycles, supporting stable margins and loan quality.
- Valuation remains attractive with a P/B below the five-year average and dividend growth potential, offering reasonable upside and solid yield for investors.
- Technicals are still bullish, but recent consolidation suggests waiting for a dip. I reiterate my buy rating with some caution around near-term risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.