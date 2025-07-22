The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO), launched on 09/20/2010 and managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc., provides exposure to the mid-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. It charges 0.07% as an expense ratio and manages about $13 billion.
VTWO: The Upcoming Challenges For Small Caps
Summary
- VTWO offers diversified small-cap exposure with low idiosyncratic risk, but is more sensitive to macroeconomic factors than large-cap funds.
- Despite recent momentum, VTWO has historically underperformed the S&P 500, especially during periods of economic stress and market volatility.
- Current market conditions and macro risks make broad small-cap exposure less attractive compared to large caps, even if some risks subside.
- I'm open to discussion, but for now, I question whether VTWO's small-cap risk is justified given its outlook versus large-cap alternatives.
