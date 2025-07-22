Alexandria Real Estate Shows The Efficient Market Hypothesis Is Officially Dead
Summary
- I've aggressively expanded my Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. position, convinced it's a deep-value REIT with superior long-term return potential versus peers like EPR.
- ARE's A-tier life science assets and scale create a moat, supporting high occupancy and resilience despite sector oversupply and market pessimism.
- Dividend coverage is robust, with a conservative 86% CAD payout ratio, and future cash flows are poised to grow as oversupply shrinks and onshoring boosts demand.
- At today's depressed valuation, I see +130% price upside over five years plus a 6.75% dividend yield, making ARE a Strong Buy for patient, contrarian investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Alexandria Real Estate currently represents my largest stock position
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.