Global equities finished higher during the quarter with 9 of 11 GICS sectors posting positive returns. By sector, information technology and financials contributed the most to market performance while health care and energy were the sole detractors. By country, all countries contributed with the U.S. driving most of the positive market momentum followed by Japan.
PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
The portfolio’s return was 6.40% ('net') for the reporting period. This compares to the MSCI (MSCI) World Index that returned 11.47% for the same period.
Top contributors:
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) was a contributor during the quarter. The German-headquartered pharmaceutical and agricultural company delivered a solid firstquarter 2025 that outperformed expectations, driven primarily by Pharma segment performance. This was an encouraging sign of organizational restructuring translating to results. In addition, expectations built throughout the quarter for the Supreme Court decision on whether to hear Bayer’s appeal in its RoundUp litigation. The court requested the Solicitor General’s input, which we believe implies good odds for Supreme Court review which could put an end to RoundUp litigation.
- Charles Schwab (SCHW) was a contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered investment banking and brokerage firm’s stock price rose relatively steadily throughout the period as it reported solid first-quarter 2025 earnings. The earnings were highlighted by net new assets, net interest margin, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS), all besting consensus expectations. Management emphasized that Schwab should benefit from the current volatile market environment and is confident in achieving the high end of its EPS guidance for the year. We continue to believe Schwab is a best-in-class brokerage business with a long runway for future growth.
- Daimler Truck AG was a contributor during the quarter. The German-headquartered truck and bus manufacturer’s stock price advanced as it reported strong first-quarter results and shared relatively upbeat guidance. That guidance featured reduced sales volume forecasts for 2025. Still, the overall cuts were not as severe as the market feared when the U.S. announced sweeping tariffs early in the second quarter, aiding a swift recovery in its stock price. We expect that upward trajectory to continue as Daimler cuts costs in Europe and targets more customer focused and localized products and distribution. A positive conversation with management reinforced those expectations and instilled confidence that Daimler Truck (OTCPK:DTRUY) will continue to capably navigate any more tariff-induced uncertainty the industry may face.
Top detractors:
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered health care equipment company’s stock price declined after it delivered weak fiscal secondquarter 2025 earnings. The earnings were negatively impacted by several headwinds including research spending cuts, volume-based procurement challenges in China and pharma syringe destocking. In our view, the market is overlooking Becton Dickinson’s strong margin progress and operational improvements. We believe the company can leverage its prowess for innovation and low-cost manufacturing to unlock further value.
- ConocoPhillips was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered oil and gas exploration and production company’s stock price declined sharply in April due to market uncertainty, as there were concerns about reduced oil demand from potential trade wars and retaliatory tariffs. This market backdrop overshadowed solid first-quarter 2025 earnings with total production exceeding consensus expectations. In our view, ConocoPhillips’ assets are among the highest quality in the industry. We appreciate management’s prioritization of shareholder returns and believe the company is well-positioned for future growth.
- IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered provider of biopharma services saw its stock price decline amidst uncertainty related to possible price controls on drugs, concerns about potential pharma tariffs and government agency budget cuts. IQV’s first-quarter results in its Contract Research Organization segment held up better than peers and its Technology and Analytic Solutions segment is performing well, but the overall outlook for the near-term is weak due to a slowdown in biopharma R&D spending. This pressure notwithstanding, we believe the company’s intermediate and long-term prospects remain solid. With the shares trading close to an all-time low multiple and management stepping up the level of repurchases, we believe that IQV is an attractive investment today.
PORTFOLIO POSITIONING
We initiated the following position(s) during the period:
- Ashtead Group (AHSTF) is an international equipment rental company and a business we know well, having invested in the stock in the past. Ashtead is the second largest player in the scaled rental equipment industry, which has a favorable oligopolistic structure benefitting from secular growth drivers in an under-penetrated North American market. We believe the company is well-positioned to gain market share over time as its primary competition comes from smaller, less efficient players. In addition, we appreciate Ashtead's management team's track record of creating value and their incentive-based compensation scheme that empowers employees to act in the best interest of shareholders. Despite recent share price declines over tariff concerns, we view the company as a rarity in that we believe it can benefit from tariffs over the medium-term thanks to increased U.S. investment reshoring. This created the opportunity to purchase shares in the company at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.
- BMW (OTC:BMWKY) is a leading global manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. BMW commands excellent brand equity within the premium automotive segment, which tends to grow faster and enjoy better pricing dynamics than the broader automotive market. In our view, BMW’s management team is strong both operationally and strategically, basing key decisions on long-term value creation. They have positioned themselves well for success as electric vehicle demand grows, since they have a higher share globally in EVs than in ICE cars. Their position here will be further supported by the launch of their first electric-first platform, the Neue Klasse, later this year. Due to a high degree of localization, they are also better positioned to deal with tariffs than peers, in our view. Concerns over trade policy and both demand and competition in China presented the opportunity to initiate a position in BMW, an iconic brand with the strong balance sheet, cash flow generation, and technological savvy necessary to potentially deliver strong long-term results for shareholders.
- KB Financial Group (KB) is a leading South Korean bank that provides a range of financial products and services, including retail, corporate, and international banking, as well as wealth management services. South Korean banks have a history of generating uninspiring returns on equity and low payout ratios (POR). Despite recent geopolitical uncertainty, there is broad support for the government's value-up program, which aims to address these issues by encouraging better corporate governance, transparency, and improved capital efficiency. As South Korea's largest bank, KB Financial possesses the industry's strongest capital position, a renowned low-cost deposit franchise, and leading fee income, which we believe advantageously position the company to lead the now improving banking industry in both the speed and magnitude of improvements to POR. In addition, we appreciate management's focus on shareholder return because the anticipated growth in dividends and buybacks provides downside protection if the multiple expansion portion of the thesis sputters. Despite this compelling set-up, we were excited to purchase shares at an attractive valuation for a bank commonly acknowledged as the best bank in South Korea, per our channel checks.
We eliminated the following position(s) during the period:
- Fiserv (FI)
- NAVER (OTCPK:NHNCF)
OUTLOOK
For more than a decade, those of us who practice “value investing”—especially in overseas markets— witnessed U.S. growth/momentum stocks soar. We asserted that this trend was unsustainable as it was mostly driven by both weak foreign currencies as well as valuation expansion by U.S. growth stocks. Year-to-date, we are witnessing the unraveling of this paradigm. At the same time, the fundamentals of what we view as the most attractively priced global region, European equities, have improved thus driving more investor interest. As the valuation spread expanded during the last 10 years, our view was that the greater the spread was, the harder it would be to maintain it. We remain confident in our belief that given the large valuation spread that still exists, we will continue to benefit from this change.
AVERAGE ANNUALIZED TOTAL RETURNS (%)
|
QTD
|
YTD
|
1 yr
|
3 yrs
|
5 yrs
|
10 yrs
|
Since inception
|
Global Strategy Gross of Fees
|
6.58
|
11.73
|
16.44
|
13.80
|
14.19
|
8.45
|
7.49
|
Global Strategy Net of Fees
|
6.40
|
11.34
|
15.64
|
13.02
|
13.40
|
7.70
|
6.76
|
MSCI World Index
|
11.47
|
9.47
|
16.26
|
18.31
|
14.55
|
10.66
|
7.27
|
MSCI World Value Index
|
5.38
|
10.45
|
15.94
|
13.48
|
13.47
|
7.69
|
4.90
|
Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Composite inception: 06/30/2007Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The gross performance presented above does not reflect the deduction of investment advisory fees. All returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains and the deduction of transaction costs. The client’s return will be reduced by the advisory fees and other expenses it may incur in the management of its account. The advisory fee, compounded over a period of years, will have an adverse effect on the value of the client’s portfolio.
Understanding the risks
All investments carry a certain degree of risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that an investment will provide positive performance over any time period. Equity investments are subject to market risk or the risk that stocks will decline in value in response to such factors as adverse company news, industry developments or a general economic decline. The strategy’s portfolio tends to be invested in a relatively small number of stocks. As a result, the appreciation or depreciation of any one security held by the strategy will have a greater impact on the its net asset value than it would if the strategy invested in a larger number of securities. Although that strategy has the potential to generate attractive returns over time, it also increases its volatility. Foreign securities presents risks that in some ways may be greater than investments in U.S. investments. Those risks include: currency fluctuation; different regulation, accounting standards, trading practices and levels of available information; generally higher transaction costs; and political risks. Value stocks may fall out of favor with investors and underperform growth stocks during given periods.
This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy, sell or hold a security or an investment strategy, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor’s objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors.
The information, data, analyses, and opinions presented herein (including current investment themes, the portfolio managers’ research and investment process, and portfolio characteristics) are for informational purposes only and represent the investments and views of the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. as of the date written and are subject to change without notice.
The specific securities identified and described in this report do not represent all the securities purchased, sold, or recommended to advisory clients. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in an account’s portfolio at the time one receives this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. It should not be assumed that any of the securities, transactions, or holdings discussed herein were or will prove to be profitable.
Glossary
The MSCI World Index ('net') is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the global equity market performance of developed markets. The index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. This benchmark calculates reinvested dividends net of withholding taxes. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index.The MSCI World Value Index ('net') captures large- and mid-cap securities exhibiting overall value style characteristics across 23 Developed Markets. The value investment style characteristics for index construction are defined using three variables: book value-to-price, 12-month forward earnings-to-price, and dividend yield. The Total Return Index ('net') includes reinvested dividends net of foreign withholding tax. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index.©2025 Harris Associates L.P. All rights reserved.
