Oakmark U.S. Large Value Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary

Performance highlights
Contributors
Detractors
MARKET ENVIRONMENT
U.S. equities finished higher during the quarter with 8 of 11 GICS sectors posting positive returns. Information technology and communication services drove the majority of the positive market momentum while health care and energy detracted.
PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
The portfolio’s return was 4.48% (Net) for the reporting period. This compares to the Russell 1000 Value Index that returned 3.79% for the same period.
Top contributors:
- Citigroup was a contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered diversified bank’s stock price rose throughout the period after it delivered broadly positive first-quarter 2025 results with earnings per share outperforming consensus expectations. Despite a volatile macro backdrop, management reiterated full-year guidance across all key measures and reaffirmed commitment to achieving their 2026 ROTCE target of 10-11%. Share repurchase stepped up during the first quarter, with management projecting further increases as the year progresses. Shares also benefitted from growing optimism around a more favorable regulatory outlook for banks, including potential capital relief that could support higher returns and the distribution of excess capital. We continue to believe that Citigroup has a clear path to improving returns and an attractive opportunity to enhance per share value via value accretive share repurchase.
- Marathon Petroleum was a contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered petroleum company’s share price advanced following first-quarter financial results that exceeded consensus expectations. Marathon’s midstream business continues growing nicely and providing stability, and while the market environment has weighed on its refining profits, we believe Marathon’s cost-advantaged systems position it to weather those headwinds better than most competitors. Management repurchased significant stock during the quarter, indicating its confidence in the company’s outlook. We share their conviction and believe Marathon remains cheap compared to its fundamentals.
- Charles Schwab was a contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered investment banking and brokerage firm’s stock price rose relatively steadily throughout the period as it reported solid first-quarter 2025 earnings. The earnings were highlighted by net new assets, net interest margin, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS), all besting consensus expectations. Management emphasized that Schwab should benefit from the current volatile market environment and is confident in achieving the high end of its EPS guidance for the year. We continue to believe Schwab is a best-in-class brokerage business with a long runway for future growth.
Top detractors:
- Fiserv was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered financial software and payment processing company’s stock price declined due to concerns that its payment volumes are slowing. Despite this, management reiterated its full-year guidance, emphasizing that volumes are expected to improve during the second half of the year and that the company has several levers to sustain high revenue growth. We met with management and continue to appreciate their focus on long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value creation. In our view, Fiserv is well-positioned to benefit from the secular trend toward digital payments and banking.
- Global Payments was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered transaction and payment processing company’s shares sold off during the period as investors reacted negatively to an announced acquisition of Worldpay and divestiture of the Issuer Solutions business. We believe investors underappreciate the long-term strategic and financial merits of this transaction. Moreover, we are pleased that management is still committed to returning a substantial amount of capital to shareholders. We believe Global Payments can return close to one third of its current market cap to shareholders over the next three years and that capital returns could grow meaningfully from there as the benefits of the Worldpay deal are fully realized.
- ConocoPhillips was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered oil and gas exploration and production company’s stock price declined sharply in April due to market uncertainty, as there were concerns about reduced oil demand from potential trade wars and retaliatory tariffs. This market backdrop overshadowed solid first-quarter 2025 earnings with total production exceeding consensus expectations. In our view, ConocoPhillips’ assets are among the highest quality in the industry. We appreciate management’s prioritization of shareholder returns and believe the company is well-positioned for future growth.
PORTFOLIO POSITIONING
We initiated the following position(s) during the period:
- Amazon (AMZN) is the world's largest online retailer and provider of cloud services. The company is a dominant player in massive end markets with secular growth tailwinds. Amazon benefits from a wide competitive moat supported by scale, customer loyalty, and network effects. We think it is a well-managed business that is also poised to potentially benefit from increased adoption of AI to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and fuel long-term demand growth at AWS. Despite this strong outlook, Amazon’s stock price has fallen recently due to a combination of tariff and short-term macroeconomic concerns. This created the opportunity to purchase shares in what we believe is one of the world's best companies at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.
- Nike (NKE) is a global leader in athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. The company has built a leading global brand through decades of successful product innovation, marketing and partnerships with premier athletes. Since peaking in 2021, Nike’s stock price has declined to roughly a third of its previous high, largely due to challenges in its direct-to-consumer initiative and concerns over tariffs. In our view, Nike's new CEO is implementing a credible plan to improve fundamental performance by bolstering wholesaler relations and diversifying distribution streams while further increasing product innovation. We believe these actions will help to improve the health of the business over the medium term, resulting in better growth and enhanced margins. Moreover, as a category leader, we believe Nike is attractively positioned, relative to peers, to manage short-term tariff headwinds. These concerns provided us with the opportunity to purchase shares in Nike at a meaningful discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.
- Salesforce (CRM) is a leading technology company that offers a collection of software products aimed at providing businesses with a full front office productivity suite. We believe Salesforce is a wonderful business in the midst of a transformation into a profitable, shareholder-focused enterprise. Since management announced their renewed focus on operating discipline a couple years ago, Salesforce’s margins have increased substantially. In our view, there is still room to improve from here as the company leverages its unique position to help businesses deploy AI and continues to restructure its sales organization. Since exiting our position in Salesforce in December, the stock price has declined by over 30% despite continuing to report fundamental results that are in line with our expectations. This provided us the opportunity to buy shares in a leading software business that we view as having significant competitive advantages.
- Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) is a leading medical device company and a pure play in orthopedics. In our view, orthopedics is an attractive product category that should benefit from long-term tailwinds stemming from an aging population, greater activity levels among seniors and increased adoption of specialized robotics that improve surgical efficiency. In addition, market share within the space tends to be sticky, as physicians are typically trained to use leading brands like Zimmer Biomet, reinforcing long-standing brand loyalty. New management recently completed several multi-year initiatives that we think will streamline operations and reinvigorate product innovation. The market has yet to ascribe value to these improvements, providing the opportunity to initiate a position in a dominant, growing company at a discounted valuation to peers and the broader market.
We eliminated the following position(s) during the period:
OUTLOOK
- We have argued that for too long of a period the weight of money invested globally was heavily skewed to a handful of U.S. growth names. Despite this, we’ve remained focused on using our bottom-up, fundamental analysis to inform portfolio construction.
AVERAGE ANNUALIZED TOTAL RETURNS (%)
|
QTD
|
YTD
|
1 yr
|
3 yrs
|
5 yrs
|
10yrs
|
Since inception
|
U.S. Large Value Strategy Gross of Fees
|
4.67
|
6.03
|
16.74
|
21.17
|
20.74
|
13.38
|
13.68
|
U.S. Large Value Strategy Net of Fees
|
4.48
|
5.64
|
15.88
|
20.31
|
19.89
|
12.59
|
12.59
|
Russell 1000 Value Index
|
3.79
|
6.00
|
13.70
|
12.76
|
13.93
|
9.19
|
9.86
|
S&P 500 Index
|
10.94
|
6.20
|
15.16
|
19.71
|
16.64
|
13.65
|
10.63
Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Composite inception: 08/31/1991
|
Understanding the risks
Glossary
The Russell 1000® Value Index measures the performance of the large-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000® companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index.
The S&P 500 Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of 500 U.S. large-capitalization stocks representing all major industries. It is a widely recognized index of broad, U.S. equity market performance. Returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index.
