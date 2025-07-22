Software has been a growing industry for decades. And since the global population is not likely returning to the days dominated by phones hooked into the wall, computers coded using the ancient languages of COBOL and FORTRAN, and newspapers made out of... paper, the software industry should continue to be a place where investors hunt for stock ideas.

And when they prefer to own a basket of those stocks, ETFs like the long-tenured (inception July 10, 2001) iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) may be a consideration for their investment research efforts. With long-term trends for the software industry intact for the foreseeable future, the key for investors following the space is to keep abreast of major changes. Because here, the mechanics of producing the end product or service and distributing it in pursuit of profit are not likely to change.

What will change is the specific type of "software" deployed and what is popular with businesses and consumers alike. Software stocks are the companies on the cutting edge of that ongoing evolution.

But before we dive into IGV's characteristics and how it allows investors to access the software industry, let's review the basics, such as what software is. This simple definition should help.

Beyond that, this 4-segment breakdown shows us why, in modern life, this is akin to the bloodstream of commerce.

IGV: A Technology and Communications ETF

IGV is focused on software stocks based in the US and Canada. It debuted in 2001 and is essentially a sub-sector of the technology and communications sectors, two of the 11 recognized economic sectors of the US stock market.

While IGV aims to track the performance results of the S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index, as that stock market area traditionally has a small number of dominant players, it should not surprise investors that this capitalization-weighted ETF can get quite concentrated or "top-heavy" at times.

The table below indicates that some of the most-established stocks in the space tend to occupy the top spots in IGV for many years at a time. And as a cap-weighted index, the ability for this ETF to consider midsize and smaller stocks in the software industry, while admirable, does not tend to carry much impact on performance.

That said, as smaller companies and/or new public companies vault up the market cap rankings, they can occupy more significant weight within IGV. For example, stocks like Palantir (PLTR), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and ServiceNow (NOW) are among many examples of this. And with the long-term anticipated growth of interactive media and home entertainment, new entrants with the potential to rocket from nowhere into the top 10 holdings of IGV are likely to continue to be a feature of this ETF.

For investors considering IGV, that is not akin to investing heavily in emerging companies. However, realizing that such businesses can make their way into and then up through IGV's portfolio may provide at least a taste of that type of public company accelerated growth investing.

Performance patterns investors should anticipate

Past performance is not an indication of future returns. We all have that drilled into our minds on a regular basis by ETF firms and financial advisory outfits. However, there is a type of past performance that can be useful if analyzed in the context of that earlier, standard disclosure statement.

Specifically, while raw returns, say on a 1-year basis, are not very consistent and should never be expected with an equity ETF, that in itself is a characteristic of funds like IGV. As the chart below shows, it is fully capable of gaining or losing as much as 40% in a 12-month time frame. The chart below covers a more than 20-year period, so investors can learn from this type of long-term range of returns analysis. Not shown here, but notable as well, is that IGV's past includes consecutive calendar years (2022 and 2023) in which it lost 36% and gained more than 58%.

The other aspect of past performance that can help investors size up an ETF and determine if/how it fits into their broader portfolio is shown below. As noted earlier, IGV is a subset of the types of stocks held in broader tech ETFs like the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK). However, when we see consistently high correlation between the two ETFs and remind ourselves that they fish from similar ponds, that should prompt investors to consider whether IGV adds enough alpha to merit consideration as an alternative or a supplemental holding.

Looking at the Top 10 holdings of IGV and XLK, we see overlap with Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), Palantir, and Salesforce (CRM), and those are just comparing the top 10 holdings of each. Microsoft is also the second-largest holding in the QQQ.

Similarly, IGV and the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) are also highly correlated over time. Unless there is a significant realignment in one index or the other, the ETFs that track them are likely to move largely in sync.

IGV's expense ratio is in line with similar iShares ETFs that track tech sub-segments and well below that of XLK and QQQ. That's to be expected for an ETF that is a bit less "plain vanilla" than those two tech stalwarts.

IGV's index, and thus the ETF, holds more than 100 stocks. However, as was the case with this 2025 snapshot, the top 10 names can occupy a large portion of the total ETF. And, as a further confirmation that many tech ETFs are similar in their effective usage, each of the four peer funds shown here is similarly top-heavy. This is being shown in this evergreen profile of IGV because this is not a temporary condition. It is one that has endured and likely will continue.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF: Know What You Own and What You Effectively Own

IGV is a solidly constructed ETF in that it targets what it says it does. But the software industry is a very prominent subset of the broader technology sector. So investors need to determine if IGV is what they consider to be a more targeted way to own the type of tech stocks they prefer, or if they will opt for the more generic QQQ, XLK, and others. This reminds investors that knowing what they own is more important than simply buying ETFs based on the labels. What's underneath is often either more or less than meets the eye.

This article answers these three main questions about IGV:

How closely does IGV track with the tech sector as a whole? Is IGV more volatile than other industry-specific ETFs? How does IGV compare to other tech sector ETFs in terms of fees?

Editor's note: This article is intended to provide a general overview of the ETF for educational purposes only and, unlike other articles on Seeking Alpha, does not offer an investment opinion about the ETF.



