D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill W. Wheat - Executive VP & CFO

Jessica Leigh Hansen - Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael J. Murray - Executive VP & COO

Paul J. Romanowski - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Alan S. Ratner - Zelman & Associates LLC

Alex Barrón - Housing Research Center, LLC

Alexander John Rygiel - Unidentified Company

Eric Bosshard - Cleveland Research Company LLC

Jade Joseph Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division

John Lovallo - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Matthew Adrien Bouley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Michael Glaser Dahl - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Rafe Jason Jadrosich - BofA Securities, Research Division

Richard Samuel Reid - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Trevor Scott Allinson - Wolfe Research, LLC

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call for D.R. Horton, America's Builder. We will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jessica Hansen, Senior Vice President of Communications for D.R. Horton.

Jessica Leigh Hansen

Thank you, Matthew, and good morning. Welcome to our call to discuss our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Before we get started, today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Form Act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to D.R. Horton on the date of