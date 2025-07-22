Oakmark Global All Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary

Understanding the risks All investments carry a certain degree of risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that an investment will provide positive performance over any time period. Equity investments are subject to market risk or the risk that stocks will decline in value in response to such factors as adverse company news, industry developments or a general economic decline. The strategy’s portfolio tends to be invested in a relatively small number of stocks. As a result, the appreciation or depreciation of any one security held by the strategy will have a greater impact on its net asset value and volatility than it would if the strategy invested in a larger number of securities. Foreign securities present risks that may be greater than investments in U.S. investments. Those risks include currency fluctuation, different regulation, accounting standards, trading practices, levels of available information, generally higher transaction costs and political risks. Value stocks may fall out of favor with investors and underperform growth stocks during given periods. Stocks of small companies tend to be more volatile and have a smaller public market than stocks of larger companies. Small companies may have a shorter history of operations than larger companies, may not have as great an ability to raise additional capital and may have a less diversified product line, making them more susceptible to market pressure. This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy, sell or hold a security or an investment strategy, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor’s objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. The information, data, analyses, and opinions presented herein (including current investment themes, the portfolio managers’ research and investment process, and portfolio characteristics) are for informational purposes only and represent the investments and views of the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. as of the date written and are subject to change without notice. The specific securities identified and described in this report do not represent all the securities purchased, sold, or recommended to advisory clients. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in an account’s portfolio at the time one receives this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. It should not be assumed that any of the securities, transactions, or holdings discussed herein were or will prove to be profitable. Glossary The MSCI World Index (Net) is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the global equity market performance of developed markets. The index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. This benchmark calculates reinvested dividends net of withholding taxes. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index. The MSCI World Value Index (Net) captures large- and mid-cap securities exhibiting overall value style characteristics across 23 Developed Markets. The value investment style characteristics for index construction are defined using three variables: book value-to-price, 12-month forward earnings-to-price, and dividend yield. The Total Return Index (Net) includes reinvested dividends net of foreign withholding tax. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index. ©2025 Harris Associates L.P. All rights reserved.