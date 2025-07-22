Oakmark U.S. Concentrated Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary

MARKET ENVIRONMENT
U.S. equities finished higher during the quarter with 8 of 11 GICS sectors posting positive returns. Information technology and communication services drove the majority of the positive market momentum while health care and energy detracted.
Performance highlights
Contributors
- Charles Schwab
- Capital One Financial
- Alphabet ((GOOG,GOOGL)) CI A
Detractors
PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
The portfolio's return was $3.87 %$ (NET) for the reporting period. This compares to the Russell 1000 Value Index that returned $3.79 %$ for the same period.
Top contributors:
- Charles Schwab (SCHW) was a contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered investment banking and brokerage firm's stock price rose relatively steadily throughout the period as it reported solid first-quarter 2025 earnings. The earnings were highlighted by net new assets, net interest margin, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS), all besting consensus expectations. Management emphasized that Schwab should benefit from the current volatile market environment and is confident in achieving the high end of its EPS guidance for the year. We continue to believe Schwab is a best-in-class brokerage business with a long runway for future growth.
- Capital One (COF) Financial was the top contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered consumer finance company's stock price rose as it completed its acquisition of Discover Financial in May and reported solid first-quarter 2025 earnings headlined by broadly improving credit metrics. Management has identified over $ 2$ billion of expense and revenue synergies from the merger, which it expects to realize over the next 24 months. We continue to view Capital One as a disciplined, tech-forward and well-capitalized company and look forward to seeing how the Discover acquisition adds value.
- Alphabet was a contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered technology company's stock price rose relatively steadily throughout the period after it delivered solid first-quarter 2025 earnings and mega cap tech stocks trended higher. Despite concerns around incremental competition, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Search revenue grew low-double digits and was slightly ahead of consensus forecasts. Operating income was also ahead of expectations, with Alphabet improving margins even as the company continues to make substantial investments in Al. We believe the potential payoff from these investments across each of Alphabet's business units remains underappreciated. After adjusting for the value of Google Cloud and Alphabet's Other Bets, we believe the Search, YouTube and Android businesses are being valued at a low-teens price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. We still see this as an attractive valuation.
Top detractors:
ConocoPhillips was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered oil and gas exploration and production company's stock price declined sharply in April due to market uncertainty, as there were concerns about reduced oil demand from potential trade wars and retaliatory tariffs. This market backdrop overshadowed solid first-quarter 2025 earnings with total production exceeding consensus expectations. In our view, ConocoPhillips' assets are among the highest quality in the industry. We appreciate management's prioritization of shareholder returns and believe the company is well-positioned for future growth.
IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered provider of biopharma services saw its stock price decline amidst uncertainty related to possible price controls on drugs, concerns about potential pharma tariffs and government agency budget cuts. IQV's first-quarter results in its Contract Research Organization segment held up better than peers and its Technology and Analytic Solutions segment is performing well, but the overall outlook for the near-term is weak due to a slowdown in biopharma R&D spending. This pressure notwithstanding, we believe the company's intermediate and long-term prospects remain solid. With the shares trading close to an all-time low multiple and management stepping up the level of repurchases, we believe that IQV is an attractive investment today.
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered insurance brokers' stock price declined despite uneventful first-quarter earnings with no changes to its full-year outlook. In our view, the stock traded down due to underwhelming growth in the HWC segment. We continue to appreciate management's focus on strong execution and margin expansion. Over time, we think WTW could see strong organic revenue growth, helping it unlock further value.
PORTFOLIO POSITIONING
We initiated the following position(s) during the period:
Charles River Labs (CRL) is the world's leading provider of research models and other services for preclinical research and drug development. In our view, the company has a wide competitive moat which enables consistently high returns on capital. It also has a history of strong organic growth due to increases in biopharma R&D spending, market share gains and an ongoing trend toward outsourcing preclinical R&D. Near-term cyclical headwinds and concerns over research model alternatives have weighed on sentiment, providing us an opportunity to purchase shares at an unusually low multiple of current earnings. We believe the company is well-positioned to benefit when industry growth returns to normal and has other opportunities to unlock shareholder value, particularly through their recently announced strategic review. We were happy to purchase shares well below our estimate of intrinsic value.
ICON PLC (ICLR) is the second-largest contract research organization (CRO) and the leading pure play company in the industry behind IQVIA Holdings. CROs provide clinical trial outsourcing and associated services to large biopharma companies. Stock prices in the sector have declined amidst uncertainty related to government policy and drug pricing pressure, which have weighed on biopharma R&D spending. We believe biopharma R&D spending will ultimately recover and the historical trend toward outsourcing will continue, leading to a reacceleration in earnings growth at top CROs like ICON. We were pleased to purchase shares in ICON at roughly 11x earnings, near its lowest multiple in history.
Salesforce (CRM) is a leading technology company that offers a collection of software products aimed at providing businesses with a full front office productivity suite. We believe Salesforce is a wonderful business in the midst of a transformation into a profitable, shareholder-focused enterprise. Since management announced their renewed focus on operating discipline a couple years ago, Salesforce's margins have increased substantially. In our view, there is still room to improve from here as the company leverages its unique position to help businesses deploy AI and continues to restructure its sales organization. Since exiting our position in Salesforce in December, the stock price has declined by over 30% despite continuing to report fundamental results that are in line with our expectations. This provided us the opportunity to buy shares in a leading software business that we view as having significant competitive advantages.
We did not eliminate any positions during the period.
OUTLOOK
We have argued that for too long of a period the weight of money invested globally was heavily skewed to a handful of U.S. growth names. Despite this, we've remained focused on using our bottomup, fundamental analysis to inform portfolio construction.
U.S. Concentrated Strategy AVERAGE ANNUALIZED TOTAL RETURNS (%)
|QTD
|YTD
|1 yr
|3 yrs
|5 yrs
|10 yrs
|Since inception
|U.S. Concentrated Strategy Gross of Fees
|4.13
|4.24
|19.60
|19.59
|17.08
|12.28
|14.28
|U.S. Concentrated Strategy Net of Fees
|3.87
|3.73
|18.42
|18.41
|15.93
|11.17
|13.33
|Russell 1000 Value Index
|3.79
|6.00
|13.70
|12.76
|13.93
|9.19
|10.25
|S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX)
|10.94
|6.20
|15.16
|19.71
|16.64
|13.65
|11.06
|
Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Composite inception: 12/31/1990
