Oakmark U.S. Concentrated Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary

Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Composite inception: 12/31/1990 Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The gross performance presented above does not reflect the deduction of investment advisory fees. All returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains and the deduction of transaction costs. The client's return will be reduced by the advisory fees and other expenses it may incur in the management of its account. The advisory fee, compounded over a period of years, will have an adverse effect on the value of the client's portfolio. Understanding the risks All investments carry a certain degree of risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that an investment will provide positive performance over any time period. Value stocks may fall out of favor with investors and underperform growth stocks during given periods. Because the strategy is non-diversified, the performance of each holding will have a greater impact on the strategy's total return and may make the returns more volatile than a more diversified investment strategy. Medium-sized companies' stocks tend to be more volatile than those of large companies and have underperformed the stocks of small and large companies during some periods. This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy, sell or hold a security or an investment strategy, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor's objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. The information, data, analyses, and opinions presented herein (including current investment themes, the portfolio managers' research and investment process, and portfolio characteristics) are for informational purposes only and represent the investments and views of the portfolio managers and Harris Associates L.P. as of the date written and are subject to change without notice. The specific securities identified and described in this report do not represent all the securities purchased, sold, or recommended to advisory clients. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in an account's portfolio at the time one receives this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. It should not be assumed that any of the securities, transactions, or holdings discussed herein were or will prove to be profitable. Glossary The Russell 1000® Value Index measures the performance of the large-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000® companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index. The S&P 500 Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of 500 U.S. large-capitalization stocks representing all major industries. It is a widely recognized index of broad, U.S. equity market performance. Returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index. (c)2025 Harris Associates L.P. All rights reserved.