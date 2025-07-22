There is no shortage of items to worry about for the bond market. From threats to strongarm the Federal Reserve to push interest rates lower to projections of a deepening federal budget deficit to the potential for higher inflation
Have The Bond Vigilantes Dismissed Tariff-Inflation Risk?
Summary
- There is no shortage of items to worry about for the bond market.
- From threats to strongarm the Federal Reserve to push interest rates lower to projections of a deepening federal budget deficit to the potential for higher inflation from tariffs, risk factors abound.
- The bond vigilantes, it seems, have taken a chill pill and remain optimistic that inflation will remain tame for the near term.
- Tariff risk, perhaps, is still resonating, but as a headwind for growth rather than fuel for inflation.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.
