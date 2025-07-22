Palantir Technologies: When To Sell (Technical Analysis)

Walter Zelezniak Jr
4.81K Followers

Summary

  • I base my PLTR investment decisions solely on price action and moving averages, ignoring fundamental or macro analysis.
  • PLTR remains bullish across monthly, weekly, and daily charts, consistently trading above key moving averages, signaling a strong uptrend.
  • I plan to hold PLTR as long as it stays above its 10-month and 30-week EMAs, trimming or adding based on moving average crossovers.
  • My approach avoids forecasting and relies on trend-following; I will exit PLTR only if it closes below its 10-month EMA.

Golden bull and bear on stock data chart background. Investing, stock exchange financial bearish and mullish market concept.

Bet_Noire

When I look at Seeking Alpha, I see numerous articles on Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). We know PLTR as the information technology company that operates in the application software industry. It provides software platforms for the

This article was written by

Walter Zelezniak Jr
4.81K Followers
As an individual investor nearing retirement I am trying to build my financial assets in order to have a fulfilling retirement. I am interested in trading both long and short; or at least using inverse ETFs, to take advantage of market declines. Having long term and short term trading strategies, proper execution of my trading plan, and absolute investing results are my goals. I see my articles as a way to keep me focused on developing winning trades. I also expect to learn much from the feedback that is provided in the comments section.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News