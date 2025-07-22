Palantir Technologies: When To Sell (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- I base my PLTR investment decisions solely on price action and moving averages, ignoring fundamental or macro analysis.
- PLTR remains bullish across monthly, weekly, and daily charts, consistently trading above key moving averages, signaling a strong uptrend.
- I plan to hold PLTR as long as it stays above its 10-month and 30-week EMAs, trimming or adding based on moving average crossovers.
- My approach avoids forecasting and relies on trend-following; I will exit PLTR only if it closes below its 10-month EMA.
