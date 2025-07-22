Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has now lapped the one-year mark since Elliott Management began its activist involvement in Southwest Airlines. Elliott persuasively believed that the trend of Southwest’s losses or
Southwest Airlines' Transformation Is Underway - Earnings Preview
Summary
- Southwest is undergoing a major transformation, prompted by Elliott Management, to address lagging profitability and adapt its business model to current industry realities.
- Key initiatives include modernizing revenue management, introducing seat selection and baggage fees, launching red-eye flights, and reducing labor costs to boost revenue and efficiency.
- Risks remain as customer and employee reactions to these sweeping changes are mixed, and Southwest must prove it can execute and maintain its unique culture.
- Although still executing current transformation elements, Southwest could further transform other elements of its business model.
