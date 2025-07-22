Poste Italiane S.p.A (PITAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Poste Italiane S.p.A (OTCPK:PITAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Camillo Greco - Chief Financial Officer

Giuseppe Esposito - Head of Investor Relations

Matteo Del Fante - CEO & Director

Alberto Villa - Intermonte SIM S.p.A., Research Division

Andrea Lisi - Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division

Gian Luca Ferrari - Mediobanca—Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division

Iain Pearce - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Manuela Meroni - Unidentified Company

Michael Igor Huttner - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Giuseppe Esposito

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Poste Italiane's Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Results Conference Call. In a few moments, the CEO, Matteo Del Fante, will take you through some opening remarks, and then the CFO, Camillo Greco, will cover the financials. [Operator Instructions] For any topics we won't be able to cover today, please do contact the IR team, who will provide any clarifications you might require. With that, over to you, Matteo.

Matteo Del Fante

And good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for our Q2 and first half 2025 results call. It is great to have you with us today as we share another record-breaking quarter of growth and an impressive first half of 2025 as we continue to deliver on our strategic plan. We have delivered record second quarter group revenues, EBIT and net income. All business units contributed to a solid 5% year-on-year top line growth to EUR 6.5 billion. EBIT growth at 12% to over EUR 1.7 billion. These results are yet another demonstration of the strength of our business model, seamless execution, continued ability to adapt and grow in a dynamic environment, supported by relentless cost discipline.

Net profit at EUR 1.2 billion is up a